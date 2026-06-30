Dairy Queen's Blizzard Cup Line-Up Review: Only 1 Is A Real Contender

There's a lot going on this summer, with soaring temps, the United States turning 250, and the World Cup tournament in full swing. For the latter mammoth global event companies have been dishing out all kinds of branded products, such as McDonald's and its collectable cups, Lay's and its globally inspired flavors, and Powerade with its own special flavors to quench the thirst during all those dreaded hydration breaks.

Dairy Queen is leaving no stone (with possible revenue streams) go unturned, having already introduced the red, white, and blue Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float. Now, it's dropping three new Blizzards with flavors and tastes inspired from lands of foreign soil. Welcome to this world the Blizzard Cup Lineup, featuring the Strawberry Mango-flavored Mochi Blizzard, the Biscoff Cookie Blizzard, and Mexican-style Hot Chocolate made with Abuelita Blizzard.

By name alone, these treats sound like quite the mouthful, and their introduction borders on historic. It appears this is the very first time Japanese-style mochi have been blended into a Blizzard stateside, and the same goes with the beloved Belgium cookie of the skies — Biscoff, and Abuelita hot chocolate. The real question is: Do these international flavors play and taste on an MVP level stateside, or should they be sent off the pitch, and pitched directly into a trash can? The Takeout took out a Blizzard of each flavor to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this totally chilled chew and review.