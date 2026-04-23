Review: Lay's 3 World Cup Flavors Almost Nail The Hat Trick

The World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since 1994. A lot has changed in 32 years, mainly how the match ticket prices have become beyond unaffordable, but much has remained the same — like plenty of official partners and sponsors lined-up to help. For the last World Cup in 2022, Lay's was a North American Regional Supporter, and to help support the spirit of this global competition, it released three bags of chips capturing international flavors. Four years later, Lay's is at it again, but this time, it is now an official sponsor, and upping the ante on the chips this time around. For such a global game, Lay's is trying to level the playing field by releasing 40 unique international flavors, with three hitting shelves in the U.S. Welcome to the states Lay's Argentinian‑Style Steak with Chimichurri, Lay's Brazilian‑Style Garlic Sauce, and Lay's Wavy French Onion Soup! Insert passport approval stamp sound here.

Chips that taste like steak, a garlicky sauce, and a famous French soup sounds like a complete meal to me, but perhaps these flavors are more like a complete mess. Before the games really begin, these chips are kicking off the festivities. So, are they worth celebrating, or should they be given a red card and sent off the pitch? The Takeout took out a bag of each to see where the truth lies. All can now be revealed in this crunchy chew and review.