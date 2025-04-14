Review: Lay's Do Us A Flavor 2025 Finalists — A Flavor-Palooza Of Awesomeness

Lay's is a behemoth of a snack brand, with its name adoring potato chips bags that are constantly being opened all across the globe. While its U.S. arm has plenty of flavors at its disposal, it often finds inspirations for new ones from Lay's chips in other countries. In 2012, Lay's changed the game completely when it ran a contest called Do Us A Flavor, allowing its munching fanbase to drum up and submit what they think should be the next great unsung chip flavor. The ideas conjured up turned out to be both fun and yummy that Lay's ran the contest four more times, which resulted in 14 flavors that ran the gamut from Chicken & Waffles, Fried Green Tomato, and Crispy Taco.

After seven years of hibernating, Lay's dusted off the Do Us A Flavor contest again in 2024, and 700,00 entries were submitted, with eaters hoping to see their snack dreams realized, and their pocketbooks lined with $1 million dollars. Lay's narrowed down the field of flavors to just three finalists — Bacon Grilled Cheese, Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips, and Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken, and is now ready for the public to try them and declare a winner.

Before the public gets their hands into the bags, The Takeout took in the three new flavors for a thorough examination and determined if Lay's and its creative rans are actually Doing Us A Flavor, or are these flavors with bad behavior? There's only one way to find out — read on.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.