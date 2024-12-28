The Bacon Substitute For An Umami-Loaded Grilled Cheese
As a Japanese-American with family hailing from Hawaii, I will never get off my soapbox about one particular meat product. It has the umami, it has that porky punch, it saves you time and money, and unfortunately, it has a terrible reputation on the mainland. That's right, I'm talking about Spam. Though many Americans think of it as a cheap, "gross" food targeted at the have-nots, Spam is a staple food in many areas the American army once occupied, including Korea, the Philippines, and Hawaii. Its history is fraught with tough topics like imperialism, racism, and classism — but let's stick to the flavor for now.
At its core, Spam is a simple, mixed pork product, just like many Americans are so fond of hot dogs. While a block of Spam may not seem appetizing, the average person isn't just slurping up spoons from the can like a GI from days of yore. Enjoy your Spam the right way: by slicing it, dicing it, and cooking it up. When pan-fried, Spam crisps up nicely. If you cut it thin enough, you can crumble it onto your favorite grilled cheese sandwich in place of bacon. You can even grill your sandwich up in the oil that renders out of your cooked spam, just like you'd use bacon grease. It'll give your sandwich that salty, savory crust that you can't get through butter alone.
What do you do with the rest of the can?
Spam and cheese are a match made in heaven, which is why a fried Spam and grilled cheese sandwich works so well. But unless you're churning out dozens of grilled cheese sandwiches a day, it's going to take a while to work through one can. To get through it faster, maximize your Spam-to-cheese ratio. Instead of dusting Spam crumbles over your cheese, fry thin slices of Spam to cover the whole slice of bread. This works best with a rich cheese to cut through the Spam's salt. Use a paper towel to sop up any excess oil before placing your slices down, and use a thicker bread to absorb anything left. You could also make a classic tomato soup to dunk your sandwich in, as the tart acidity of the tomato will cut through the Spam's savory weight.
However, you don't have to let your Spam journey end at grilled cheese. Try some other classics, like Spam with a fried egg and rice. You can add Spam to fried rice itself in place of other proteins or toss it into this tater tot casserole in place of bacon. Just take care: Spam isn't actually eternal. Though it lasts for several years in an unopened can, its shelf life dwindles to just a few days once you pop the top.