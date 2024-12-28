The Bacon Substitute For An Umami-Loaded Grilled Cheese

As a Japanese-American with family hailing from Hawaii, I will never get off my soapbox about one particular meat product. It has the umami, it has that porky punch, it saves you time and money, and unfortunately, it has a terrible reputation on the mainland. That's right, I'm talking about Spam. Though many Americans think of it as a cheap, "gross" food targeted at the have-nots, Spam is a staple food in many areas the American army once occupied, including Korea, the Philippines, and Hawaii. Its history is fraught with tough topics like imperialism, racism, and classism — but let's stick to the flavor for now.

At its core, Spam is a simple, mixed pork product, just like many Americans are so fond of hot dogs. While a block of Spam may not seem appetizing, the average person isn't just slurping up spoons from the can like a GI from days of yore. Enjoy your Spam the right way: by slicing it, dicing it, and cooking it up. When pan-fried, Spam crisps up nicely. If you cut it thin enough, you can crumble it onto your favorite grilled cheese sandwich in place of bacon. You can even grill your sandwich up in the oil that renders out of your cooked spam, just like you'd use bacon grease. It'll give your sandwich that salty, savory crust that you can't get through butter alone.