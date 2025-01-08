Lay's All Dressed Up Review: This New Flavor Is A Total Lay-Up

America is a great exporter of snack foods, but that doesn't mean it always has the best flavors within borders. When it comes to potato chips, the U.S. has plenty of options to offer, but somehow its neighbors to the north invented one of the best in the world — All Dressed chips. The Quebec company Yum Yum claims it came up with the flavor in 1978, encompassing all of the salty, savory, and tangy flavors on its roster in a single chip. Other Canadian chip makers, including Lay's, followed and made their own versions, leaving Americans to salivate and wonder when they would get their hands on this unique flavor.

Frito-Lay finally answered the call in 2021, with a limited release All Dressed version of Ruffles. They were so beloved that they returned in 2023 "dressing" Kettle Cooked Ruffles, and received a curtain call in 2024 with regular Ruffles once again. 2025 is perhaps already turning into a great year now that regular old Lay's potato chips are getting All Dressed up.

So, are Lay's All Dressed chips an impeccable import, or should we renew our passports and head to Canada for the real deal? The Takeout opened a fresh bag to find out in this chew and review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.