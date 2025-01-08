Lay's All Dressed Up Review: This New Flavor Is A Total Lay-Up
America is a great exporter of snack foods, but that doesn't mean it always has the best flavors within borders. When it comes to potato chips, the U.S. has plenty of options to offer, but somehow its neighbors to the north invented one of the best in the world — All Dressed chips. The Quebec company Yum Yum claims it came up with the flavor in 1978, encompassing all of the salty, savory, and tangy flavors on its roster in a single chip. Other Canadian chip makers, including Lay's, followed and made their own versions, leaving Americans to salivate and wonder when they would get their hands on this unique flavor.
Frito-Lay finally answered the call in 2021, with a limited release All Dressed version of Ruffles. They were so beloved that they returned in 2023 "dressing" Kettle Cooked Ruffles, and received a curtain call in 2024 with regular Ruffles once again. 2025 is perhaps already turning into a great year now that regular old Lay's potato chips are getting All Dressed up.
So, are Lay's All Dressed chips an impeccable import, or should we renew our passports and head to Canada for the real deal? The Takeout opened a fresh bag to find out in this chew and review.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy Lay's All Dressed
Lay's All Dressed is slowly rolling into stores, and starting on January 13, they will be available for purchase at nationwide retailers, grocery and convenience stores, as well as Frito-Lay's direct sales website Snacks.com. All Dressed is a permanent addition to the Lay's line-up, although that doesn't necessarily mean it's here to stay forever.
Lay's All Dressed chips are available in two sizes — 2-ounce and 7.75-ounce bags. The suggested retail price for each is $2.69 and $4.99 respectively. Price and availability may vary by retailer.
Each bag has a code stamped on it, which can be used to win an All Dressed, all-inclusive vacation. The contest begins on February 24, and further details will be available at LaysAllDressed.com.
Lay's All Dressed nutritional information
Lay's All Dressed chips are made with potatoes, vegetable oil, corn maltodextrin, and less than 2% of sugar, salt, dextrose, potassium salt, vinegar, yeast extract, natural flavors, torula yeast, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, citric acid, spices, paprika extract for color, and lactic acid. These chips contain no artificial flavors.
Per the label, a single serving size is 16 chips. That nets an eater 150 calories, 9 grams of total fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, 16 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 gram of dietary fiber, 1 gram of sugars, 1 gram of added sugars, 2 grams of protein, 10 milligrams of calcium, 0.6 milligrams of iron, and 390 milligrams of potassium. The chips contain the common allergen of milk.
What do Lay's All Dressed taste like
Lay's All Dressed chips are all dressed up in a beautiful bag, consisting of circles in various shades of purple. It advertises its multifaceted flavoring on the front of the bag, with images of vinegar, barbecue sauce, a clove of garlic, and spices, as well as claims that the product is "savory," "tangy," and "sweet."
I have previously had the pleasure of eating All Dressed chips while visiting our neighbors in Canada, but not those made by Lay's. As I tore open this bag and leaned in for a whiff, the familiar All Dressed smell made its presence known, with its sweet vinegar barbecue scent. The chips themselves come in the standard Lay's form — thin and crispy, although these have a light orange hue that's occasionally decorated with brown specks of spice. As I grabbed my first handful of chips to try, my fingers immediately encountered a greasiness that wasn't evident by the appearance.
My first taste revealed that while there are certainly many flavors concurrently working together, the obvious standout out is the vinegar. Hints of barbecue occasionally punch through the vinegar's hold on the chip, but I didn't get any real sense of sweetness within. If I were to assign one of its advertised adjectives to describe this batch, I would have to say they are indeed very "tangy." These Lay's All Dressed chips reminded me a lot of Utz's excellent Carolina Style Barbeque chips.
How does Lay's All Dressed stack up against other Lay's Flavors?
After I tried Lay's All Dressed chips, I followed up with individual tastes of the other Lay's flavors, whose talents were borrowed to help create the new product: Sour Cream & Onion, Salt & Vinegar, and Barbecue. Lay's Sour Cream & Onion is one of the best flavors on the brand's lengthy roster. It has a milky taste that's punctuated with onion powder and notes of parsley. The Lay's version of Salt & Vinegar is another winner, with a super pungency that may make your pores open up after only a few bites. Unlike many other brands' barbecue flavors, Lay's avoids a smoky or mesquite taste, and instead leans sweet. I actually made a sandwich of the three flavors, tried it together in a single bite, and it tasted pretty close to the All Dressed chips!
Circling back on the new chip flavor, Lay's was able to make subtle use of the flavor profiles of Sour Cream & Onion, Salt & Vinegar, and Barbecue into a unique mash-up flavor. While Lay's All Dressed won't cause those three standard Lay's flavors to be discontinued, it's nice to have the option of an all encompassing flavor festival housed together in a single bag. The flavor is a no-brainer addition to the Lay's line-up, and makes me wonder what took so long?
So, is Lay's take on All Dressed the best I've ever had? Sadly, that's a virtually impossible task to take down, as the incredible Crispers currently own the deed to that space in my heart. Guess I'll have to keep my passport valid after all.
Methodology
Lay's supplied a single bag of its new All Dressed potato chips, as well as a bag of its Sour Cream & Onion, Salt & Vinegar, and Barbecue flavors for the purposes of this review. The taste test was conducted by me, and sampled by one other person for a second opinion, on a single day in January of 2025.
With advance knowledge of what All Dressed chips tastes like, thanks to having tasted Crispers in Canada, I was able to keep that in mind while tasting the Lay's U.S. version. The flavor, texture, smell, uniqueness, and overall lovability of these chips were all considered when formulating this chew and review.