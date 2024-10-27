This Should Be Your Go-To Cheese For French Onion Soup

Few dishes straddle the line between fanciness and comfort like French onion soup. Unlike some foods labeled as French, French onion soup is actually from France and as such automatically scans as a bit hifalutin to American diners. As is often the case with French food, the recipe can be a bit fussy if you really want to go all in. (Prepare to caramelize onions for a long, long time.) But it's impossible to argue with the reassuring simplicity of hot, brown onion-y broth with a piece of crusty French bread soaking in it; all topped off by a layer of gooey, decadent cheese. There's a reason it was the last thing Julia Child ever ate: she knew as well as anybody that a good bowl of French onion soup puts you at peace with the world, even if you're soon about to leave it.

But what cheese, or mix of cheeses, is best for your bowl? We asked Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker of 101 Hospitality (Gravitas, Michele's, Bakers Daughter and the forthcoming Lucille's at Kimpton The George), and he gave it to us straight: "My mix of choice is gruyère and low-moisture mozzarella."