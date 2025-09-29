Review: Chipotle's Red Chimichurri Sauce Is Just What Your Burrito Needs

Fast food and fast casual spots have all been amping up their sauce game these days. With this deluge of dippy and drippy sauces, it's almost hard to keep track of all the flavors flowing into stores. Chipotle's food is already so flavorful, it doesn't really need to introduce more sauces to its repertoire, yet it continues to surprise. While salsas, guacamole, and queso blanco have long been in its arsenal, Chipotle branched out this past summer with the addition of the cool-whipped-smart Adobo Ranch. Now, Chipotle is at it again, this time rolling out a red chimichurri sauce.

Chiles have always added a great kick to salsas, and they're a key ingredient that gives chimichurri sauce its true bite, alongside vinegar and citrus juices. The signature steak sauce of Argentina and Uruguay has murky origins, but what matters is that this flavor-packed sauce is a winner for dinner.

Now that Chipotle is debuting a red chimichurri sauce, will this newbie be an outright star, or does the chain need to do more studying abroad to get it just right? The fine folks at Chipotle sent over a few cups of the oily red stuff to try with some entrees, so I could determine where the truth lies. I reveal it all in this chew & review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.