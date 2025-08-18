A Guide To All Of The Meats At A Brazilian Steakhouse

A night at a Brazilian steakhouse is more a sensory experience than just a nice dinner out, and diners will enjoy two culinary traditions from that South American nation. These houses of meat worship utilize the churrasco method, in which huge portions of protein are grilled over open-flame cooking pits on sword-like metal skewers. Then, servers called gauchos wander around the steakhouse's vast dining rooms bearing those very swords of meat, going from table to table and slicing off as much as diners would like of each meat. This style is called rodizio, which translates to "rotation" in Portuguese.

As gauchos keep coming up to the table with their swords of meat, it can be a dazzling, daunting, delightful, and chaotic experience. A Brazilian steakhouse dinner is a mix of the familiar and the unfamiliar, such as the names of all those meats held aloft in one's presence. Any beginner's guide to Brazilian barbecue needs to come with an explanation into what all those different meats can be. For the most part, they're all commonly consumed cuts of beef (as well as chicken, pork, and lamb selections) that just have different names in Portuguese, and prepared in ways native to the Brazilian culinary tradition. Here then is a primer on the meats you're most likely to find and enjoy at a Brazilian steakhouse.