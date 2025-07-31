The Non-Beef Alternative That's Perfect For Filet Mignon Lovers

Filet mignon may be one of the tenderest cuts of beef, but it's also one of the easiest to cook at home (it's what makes this one of the priciest cuts). If you're a filet mignon fan on a burger budget, you may have tried in vain to find an affordable replacement. Around the turn of the millennium, Anthony Bourdain described the pavé or filet de romsteck as a "poor man's filet mignon," but good luck finding that cut at Safeway. Even if you can, it probably won't be too cheap these days. Good news, though — Koji Fujioka, manager at The Local Butcher Shop (an establishment that only lives up to its name if you live in Berkley, California), suggested a non-beef alternative that's not only readily available, but also quite budget-friendly: pork tenderloin.

Fujioka listed pork loin and tenderloin among several filet mignon alternatives, including more expensive options like veal loin and lamb loin noisette. As he explained: "The loin and tenderloin (yes, they are separate muscles) of these animals are tender because they are not the primary muscles the animal uses to move around," Fujioka told The Takeout. "Compare these to cuts of meat from the neck, shoulder, or leg — muscles that are being engaged constantly to graze, root around, keep the head up, and to trot and run around." Loins and tenderloins don't have much in the way of marbling, but "more importantly, they don't have as much connective tissues to chew through" as those tougher cuts.