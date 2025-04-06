Why Anthony Bourdain Called This Steak Cut A 'Poor Man's Filet Mignon'

Although Anthony Bourdain didn't grow up in France, he was well-versed in the country's cuisine ever since he was young. The New Jersey-raised chef spent time in France as a child, was formally trained at the Culinary Institute of America where classic French culinary techniques are mastered, and worked as the executive chef of Les Halles in Manhattan, a lauded French bistro. While there, he became close with French butcher, Hubert Marie, who specialized in procuring cuts of meat that were rarely seen in America. One such cut was pavé — also called filet de romsteck — that Bourdain referred to as "a sort of poor man's filet mignon" in a piece he penned for The New York Times.

Similar to a top butt or top sirloin in the U.S., filet de romsteck comes from a cow's rear end and sits between the sirloin and round steaks. Cylindrical in shape and about 12 inches long, the filet is cut into steaks which, once cleaned and trimmed, resemble the better known filet mignon. At Les Halles, filet de romsteck was primarily used for steak frites and savory steak au poivre, where the meat is coated in cracked peppercorns and served with a creamy cognac sauce.

Generally, filet de romsteck is less expensive than the pricier filet mignon it resembles because it's not considered to be prized among consumers, hence the nickname "poor man's filet." The cut is also known as a butcher's cut, or a portion that's reserved for the butcher due to its lack of public demand. But this is precisely the type of cut that Bourdain loved.