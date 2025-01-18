Before You Cook Pork Tenderloin, There's One Part That Needs To Be Removed

Whole pork tenderloins are an affordable way to enjoy a whole cut of meat. You can leave them whole, which means that they can be a great centerpiece to a meal, and you don't need to do a ton of prep work with them before seasoning and roasting them. But there is one thing that you will want to do before you get to roasting or grilling, and that's remove the silver skin.

The silver skin is a membrane that you'll find on some cuts of meat like ribs, and yes, tenderloin. You'll also find a silver skin on some of the easiest (and most difficult) cuts of steak to cook, like skirt steak. It's described that way because it is indeed a bit silvery when light hits it at certain angles (I've always considered it a little more white than silver). But it's pretty much inedible when cooked. It's chewy and sometimes hard to cut through using a steak knife, so good luck getting your teeth through its plastic wrap-like texture. That's why it's always a good idea to get rid of the silver skin prior to cooking, because it's just not an appealing item you want to encounter while eating.