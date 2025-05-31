International Sausages You Need To Try At Least Once

Whether it's summer grilling season or winter stew season, few meats are as comforting and versatile as sausages. Sliced in pasta, presented on a charcuterie board, or sandwiched in a bun with your favorite condiments — there are countless ways to eat a sausage, and innumerable ways to make them. While the history of hot dogs is intertwined with the United States, nearly every country has at least one sausage variety they call their own.

So where did this beloved meat specialty originate? The word "sausage" is derived from the Latin term "salsus," translating roughly to "salted." But the origin of sausages goes back even further — stone tablets of cuneiform text from ancient Mesopotamia include a description of meat stuffed into intestinal casings. The Babylonians were believed to make sausages using fermentation techniques, while ancient Egyptians made blood sausages from sacrificial cattle.

As an effective means of utilizing every last piece of meat and preserving it through salting and smoking, sausage has prevailed through millennia while spreading far and wide. At its most basic, a sausage is chopped or ground meat wrapped in casing — but beyond that, the variations are endless. The meat can be nearly any animal protein, and it's mixed with regional ingredients, spices, and herbs. To limit your sausage palate to the hot dog is a waste when there are so many international varieties to try. Here's a road map for tasting sausages from all around the world.