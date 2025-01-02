Mexican Vs. Spanish Chorizo: The Difference Is Clear

You may know chorizo as those tasty orange-red meat saucers you hoovered up the last time you were near a charcuterie board. (It's OK, your secret's safe with us — just save a few slices for the rest of the party next time.) Originating in Spain and Portugal, the sausage made its way over to Mexico; depending on your familiarity with the dish, you may have assumed it was from Mexico in the first place.

However, there are plenty of differences between Spanish chorizo and Mexican chorizo, just as there are plenty of differences between Mexican Spanish and Iberian Spanish. In fact, the differences between the two sausages start with language: In Mexico, the "z" in "chorizo" is pronounced like an "s", while in Spain, the "z" is pronounced like a "th". (Yes, your cousin who won't stop talking about partying in "I-bee-tha" is, in fact, right.)

But most importantly, Mexican and Spanish chorizo are prepared in two different ways. These different preparations determine whether you should put chorizo on your breakfast sandwich or use it to fill a hot wrap. The key difference? Spanish chorizo is cured or smoked and can be eaten raw, while Mexican chorizo needs to be cooked.