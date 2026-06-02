McDonald's Kicks Off The World Cup With New Limited-Time Meals — Here's What You'll Score

By and large, the United States is not a nation of professional soccer lovers since the sport's true fandom is mainly comprised of people who call it football. Nevertheless, the fact that the 2026 World Cup will take place partly in our country has big brands bandwagon-jumping with the best of them. Lay's came out with World Cup-inspired potato chip flavors a few months ago and Cheez-It proclaimed its status as the official snack of Team USA soccer by giving its crackers a patriotic makeover that also aligns with America's 250th birthday bash. Now McDonald's is hopping on board as it gets set to release its FIFA World Cup 26 Meal. These new meal deals will be available starting June 4 (June 9 if you're in Canada).

One of these meals includes a Big Mac while the other has 10 McNuggets, both of which come with a drink in a collectible cup in one of nine designs. Eight of the cups feature different soccer players, including Alphonso Davies, Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Lamine Yamal, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Santiago Gimenez, Son Heung-Min, and Thierry Henry. (For some reason the Pulisic one is not available in Canada; did he anger them somehow?) The ninth cup depicts a jersey-wearing Grimace playing soccer. It's not entirely clear if the meals will come with fries, but they do include the return of a legendary dipping sauce. Yes, the Big Mac Sauce cup is finally making a return. The whole meal is dressed up in shiny gold packaging to celebrate the occasion.