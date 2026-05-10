15 Snacks Getting A Patriotic Makeover For America's 250th Birthday Bash In 2026
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As we gear up for our nation's 250th birthday, it's fun to look back on how people commemorated past anniversaries of this magnitude. On the very first Fourth of July (that being July 4, 1777), our founding fathers celebrated at Philadelphia's City Tavern. The following century, people were noshing on popcorn at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition of 1876. By 1976, the "Buy-Centennial" saw commercial brands getting in the game. McDonald's offered red, white, and blue milkshakes and Baskin-Robbins released an ice cream flavor called Valley Forge Fudge as ice cream trucks carried a plethora of patriotically-named popsicles. The spirit of '76 still lives on in the new millennium as the semiquincentennial is set to see an even wider range of star-spangled foods. Although the actual anniversary occurs on July 4, many such items are already available in grocery stores.
Some of the products listed below bear shapes associated with national pride, including flags, stars, and blobs that are somehow meant to resemble bursts of fireworks. Others are all decked out in red, white, and blue, while several take inspiration from the classic bomb pop, a Cold War frozen treat that's now a 4th of July staple. Needless to say, red and blue berry flavors play a prominent role, but apple pie also gets a shout-out. (While its roots may not be all-American, our quasi-national dessert has evolved into something that's nothing like the original British pie.) From breakfast to dinner and sweet to savory, all of these patriotic products stand as a testament to American entrepreneurism.
All-American apple pie cookie dough
Pillsbury's new limited edition cookie dough doesn't have anything in its name or appearance that indicates a 250th anniversary tie-in. The packaging for the apple pie-flavored dough, however, tells a different story; it's blue with red stars and firework bursts. The refrigerated dough comes in a 14-ounce package that should make a dozen cookies. Pillsbury Apple Pie Cookie Dough is currently available at Walmart where it sells for $3.86 per package. (The prices shown here and throughout the article may vary depending on location and aren't necessarily exclusive to the retailer being mentioned.)
Bomb Pop-inspired gummy bears
Indiana-based Albanese Candy is also getting in on the nationwide celebration of Americana. Its contribution? Red and blue bears flavored in a combo of lemon-lime, cherry, and blue raspberry patterned with a white swirl meant to emulate a firework display. These Firecracker Gummi Bears are available at Target, where a 7-ounce bag sells for $3.00. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also order them from Amazon Fresh for $2.49.
Firecracker Pop-themed Oreos
Oreo has done patriotic décor before — in both 2018 and 2021 it produced special Team USA Oreos, with the latter featuring a red, white, and blue-layered filling. The same color scheme is back, sort of. Instead of having a chocolate outside, the new Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are Golden Oreos. As for the filling, it's not the standard vanilla; it takes both its flavors and colors from the same Bomb Pop popsicles that inspired those Albanese Candy gummy bears. The red crème is cherry, the white is lemon, and the blue is blue raspberry. Kroger has Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies in store now with an 11-ounce, 18-count package selling for $4.99.
Flag-imprinted sugar cookies
If you enjoy the convenience of pre-cut cookies and are a fan of the Pillsbury Shape ones that come out for just about every holiday, you're sure to want to try the brand's salute to the Semiquincentennial. Kroger has 20-count packages of Pillsbury Flag Shape Sugar Cookie Dough priced at $4.00, and it looks like these cookies may even be coming to Aldi as a weekly special in the near future. (The product is currently showing as out of stock, but Aldi's always swapping out its inventory.) Here's a fun tip to take your Pillsbury Shape Cookies to the next level in a literal as well as figurative sense: Sandwich them together with frosting. (See the slide below for the perfect pick.)
Fourth of July-ready Funfetti
The 250th Fourth of July is supposed to be a fun occasion, and what could be more fun than Funfetti? (It's in the name, after all.) To help home bakers get into the patriotic spirit, the brand is coming out with two new cake mixes: Red and White Swirl being one, and Stars and Stripes Sprinkles being the other. There will also be three new varieties of vanilla frosting in red, white, and blue; each of them embellished with patriotic sprinkles. These items are new enough that they've yet to be spotted in the wild at the time of writing, but Safeway's website shows the Stars and Stripes Funfetti cake mix listing for $3.49, while Hy-Vee has the white Funfetti vanilla frosting with red and blue sprinkles priced at $2.49, so this may be comparable.
Map-shaped mac and cheese
Macaroni and cheese, like apple pie, may have European roots, but it earned its all-American status by being popularized (although not invented) by a founding father, While the dish may not readily lend itself to a red, white, and blue makeover without a lot of iffy food dyes, Velveeta is doing the next best thing by making the noodles look like little maps of the U.S.A. (as well as the more ubiquitous star and fireworks burst shapes). Velveeta U.S.A. Shapes & Cheese Mac And Cheese Dinners currently feature on the Jewel-Osco website listed at $4.49 per 10-ounce box, although social media users have also seen them at Walmart.
Patriotically cheesy Cheez-It crackers
Waving the flag and chanting "U.S.A! U.S.A!" might be pretty cheesy, so why not lean into it with flag-shaped cheese crackers? Cheez-It's parent company, Kellanova, proudly proclaims itself to be the official snack of U.S. soccer and the United States will be hosting this year's FIFA World Cup. The cracker company is honoring the occasion with cheesy snacks in flag and star designs. Cheez-It Original Flags & Stars can be found on the shelves at Target, where a 12-ounce box sells for $3.99.
Peelable candy stars
Peelerz are a candy that seems tailor-made for fidgeters — they're gummies with a thin outer layer that can be peeled off to reveal a soft, squishy center. For the most part, these candies are meant to resemble the fruits they're flavored with (pineapples, mangos, lychees), but for the Semiquincentennial the brand has come out with star-shaped ones in red (strawberry), white (lemon), and blue (blueberry). 6-ounce bags of Peelerz Stars are available for $4.00 at Five Below, the store where all the fun candies can be found.
Red, white, and blue cookie dough
No patriotic party or picnic is complete without a tray of cookies, and those cookies should absolutely be red, white, and blue. Not to be confused with the similar Pillsbury product from earlier, this ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough makes things easy. The cookie provides the white part while the red and blue sprinkles add extra color. 14-ounce packages of Pillsbury Red, White, and Blue Cookie Dough are selling for $3.86 at Walmart. Each one contains enough dough for a dozen large cookies, but you could also make one giant cookie and top it with vanilla ice cream, blueberries, and raspberries to make a patriotic polar pizza.
Semiquincentennial snack cakes
Little Debbie's going all out for the upcoming 250th birthday bash by producing no fewer than six different Semiquincentennially-themed baked goods: Red, White, and Blue Brownies; Red, White, and Blue Gingerbread Cookies; Red, White, and Blue Mini Muffins; Red, White, and Blue Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars; Red, White, and Blue Chocolate Cakes; and Red, White, and Blue Vanilla Cakes. Look for these wherever Little Debbies are sold or pick up a Little Debbie Red, White, and Blue 250th Anniversary Variety Pack Snack Box containing all of these items (63 pieces in all) for $29.14 at Walmart.
Stars and stripes Toaster Strudels
The Pillsbury name has been popping up all over this list, which makes sense when you realize the Minneapolis-based company has been around since before the United States celebrated its first Centennial. In addition to cookie dough, cake mix, and frosting, it'll also be commemorating the country's 250th year (and its 157th year in business) with two different types of Toaster Strudel: Apple Pie with Star Sprinkles and Strawberries & Cream Stripes. (The latter comes with blueberry frosting to add the flag's third color.) Both products are available from Instacart, with a box of six strudels starting at $3.29.
Star-shaped chicken nuggets
Sure, hot dogs and hamburgers are typical Fourth of July fare, but nothing spells celebration like star-shaped chicken nuggets. These 250th anniversary Tyson chicken nuggets are now available at Kroger for $6.99 per 27-ounce bag. Sure, they look practically identical to the Dallas Cowboys nuggets Tyson produced as part of its NFL-theme lineup, but they do call the Cowboys "America's Team."
Star-shaped tater tots
Should you plan to make a meal out of star-shaped chicken nuggets there's only one side you can serve them with: star-shaped tater tots. Ones made by Ore-Ida, of course, since this is the company that invented the tater tot more than 70 years ago. Target is currently selling 28-ounce bags of Ore-Ida Star Tater Tots for $4.69. For full patriotic effect, the tots can be partnered with plenty of red ketchup and blue cheese dressing.
Star-spangled snackers
Here's an idea for your Memorial Day or Fourth of July spread: an assortment of red, white, and blue dips, dressings, and condiments such as barbecue sauce, ranch dressing, and blueberry jam. The perfect cracker for dunking would also have a patriotic shape; something exactly like the Town House Star-Spangled Snack Crackers that are selling at Kroger for $3.99 per box. Each cracker has the shape of a waving flag, albeit a somewhat simplified one with just eight stripes and 24 pinhole indents in the star field. Still, once it's submersed in a bowl of onion dip who's going to know or care about the lack of fidelity?
250th birthday rice cakes
Quite a few of these Semiquincentennial snacks are sweet ones, and such a celebration does call for a little indulgence. If you want something a bit healthier, check out Drizzilicious 250th Anniversary Birthday Cake Bites. These mini rice cakes are topped with a white chocolate drizzle as well as red and blue sprinkles, but each piece has less than five calories. The cakes also contain chia seeds, flax seeds, and quinoa in addition to rice, so there's extra nutrition to offset the sugar. Target lists 4-ounce bags for $3.79, while 8-ounce bags sell for $4.98 at Sam's Club.