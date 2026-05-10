15 Snacks Getting A Patriotic Makeover For America's 250th Birthday Bash In 2026

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As we gear up for our nation's 250th birthday, it's fun to look back on how people commemorated past anniversaries of this magnitude. On the very first Fourth of July (that being July 4, 1777), our founding fathers celebrated at Philadelphia's City Tavern . The following century, people were noshing on popcorn at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition of 1876. By 1976, the "Buy-Centennial" saw commercial brands getting in the game. McDonald's offered red, white, and blue milkshakes and Baskin-Robbins released an ice cream flavor called Valley Forge Fudge as ice cream trucks carried a plethora of patriotically-named popsicles. The spirit of '76 still lives on in the new millennium as the semiquincentennial is set to see an even wider range of star-spangled foods. Although the actual anniversary occurs on July 4, many such items are already available in grocery stores.