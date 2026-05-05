Review: Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies Taste Just Like Popsicles. Here's Why That's Not A Great Thing
Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are hitting store shelves, and as much as I love a good Oreo, I'd be lying if I said the name of this new snacks didn't throw me for a loop. This summer-inspired limited-edition flavor was released on May 4, 2026, and while not a "spicy" cookie as my mind originally interpreted it, this seasonal flavor instead serves as an ode to the beloved Firecracker Pop Popsicle. It's said to encompass the same flavors of the popsicle original; expect blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry creme filling sandwiched between two Golden Oreo wafers.
If I'm honest, I went into tasting Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies skeptical. Though I'm all for the idea of popsicle-flavored Oreos, I also know the drawbacks of combining two seemingly opposing flavors, as in the case of the utterly disappointing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float Cereal.
Will Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies be all they're cracked up to be? Read on to find out as I share my brutally honest opinion about newly released Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies, along with the important details you'll need to snag your own package.
Methodology
Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies were sent to me by the company for my honest review. I assessed them based on taste, texture, value, how enjoyable they were overall, and how they compared to classic Oreo cookies. Pricing, availability, and other details mentioned in the article are subject to change.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Do Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies taste good?
So, do Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies taste good? Err — yes and no. The cookies present almost as beautifully as they were advertised, which I consider an amazing feat. Sure, there were a few cookies here and there that featured muddled red, white, and blue creme layers, and no, the filling wasn't quite as neat as shown on the package. Still, the cookies were attractive overall, and their Golden Oreo wafer tops were the perfect, complementary choice for encompassing such a fun and colorful creme filling.
Aside from the stunning appearance, Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies startled me with their scent. As soon as I opened the package, I was hit with that unmistakable signature lemon aroma we all associate with the Cold War frozen treat (aka Bomb Pops) that's now a 4th of July staple. I couldn't believe it — would Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies actually taste like a popsicle?
Yep, they sure did. Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies pack all the flavor of a freezing cold Bomb Pop, only in crispy, crunchy cookie form. I know it's hard to imagine how that might taste, and it definitely did a number on my psyche. Logically, I knew I was eating a cookie, but the flavor in my mouth screamed popsicle. I'll admit, it was pretty amazing, and was nothing like I've ever tasted before. Still, despite its totally accurate flavor, I'm not sure I could see myself buying these again.
How do Firecracker Pop Oreos compare to classic Oreos?
Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are in a league of their own — there really isn't any comparison. If I had to compare them to Golden Oreos, I'd say Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are obviously more flavorful. Both feature the much-loved crunch of the fresh Golden Oreo wafer, but the traditional version of this classic Oreo snack is much more docile.
When tasted side by side, Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies would be the clear winner in terms of complexity of flavor, but I'm not sure that's always such a great thing. If you're familiar with my flavor preferences by now, you know I'm a traditionalist when it comes to food; the further off the beaten path, the more leery I become. Because of this, when faced with the choice of the ever-so-robust Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies or Golden Oreos, I'd have to go with the latter. Its flavor may be boring comparatively, but the bright, fruity, and lemony flavors of Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are too in-your-face for me to want to enjoy regularly.
Are Firecracker Pop Oreos worth the hype?
I think Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are worth the hype, but only if you know what you're getting into. To be clear, Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies do taste like popsicles — they're heavy on the lemon, cherry, and blue raspberry flavor, making for the perfect replication of the traditionally cool and sweet treat. That said, Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies aren't for those who prefer classic flavors. The creme filling is intensely robust, making it hard to enjoy more than one or two — at least for me.
Now, having said that, I do believe that Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies have their place. The flavor emitted from this summer-inspired treat is unique, and its colors so beautifully festive. Because of that, I could see myself throwing them into my shopping cart for a special occasion. Need something attractive to show off at your next Memorial Day or 4th of July cookout? Toss these on a platter and serve them up. Want to change the flavor profile of no-bake Oreo balls or a two-ingredient Oreo mug cake? These would make a fantastic substitute. Have kids? Throw these at 'em and watch the package practically disappear.
Where can I find Firecracker Pop Oreos?
Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies were released on May 4, 2026. They are a part of a plethora of other interesting and no doubt delicious tasting freshly released 2026 Oreo flavor options, including my personal favorite Stuf of Doom variety as well as the ever-popular S'mores Oreos. Like so many of the other limited-edition Oreo flavors released, these will likely be priced fairly meagerly — in most cases, Oreo releases like this cost only a few dollars per pack. In this case, the price of Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies starts from around $5.79.
Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies will be sold at national retailers, wherever Oreos are sold, but be warned; these aren't likely to last long on shelves, as their limited-edition designation suggests that you may only see them for, well, a limited time. As for whether or not you'll dig them, I suppose it just depends on your flavor preferences. I do recommend trying them; though they weren't my favorite, the experience left quite an impression, to say the least.