Review: Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies Taste Just Like Popsicles. Here's Why That's Not A Great Thing

Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are hitting store shelves, and as much as I love a good Oreo, I'd be lying if I said the name of this new snacks didn't throw me for a loop. This summer-inspired limited-edition flavor was released on May 4, 2026, and while not a "spicy" cookie as my mind originally interpreted it, this seasonal flavor instead serves as an ode to the beloved Firecracker Pop Popsicle. It's said to encompass the same flavors of the popsicle original; expect blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry creme filling sandwiched between two Golden Oreo wafers.

If I'm honest, I went into tasting Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies skeptical. Though I'm all for the idea of popsicle-flavored Oreos, I also know the drawbacks of combining two seemingly opposing flavors, as in the case of the utterly disappointing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float Cereal.

Will Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies be all they're cracked up to be? Read on to find out as I share my brutally honest opinion about newly released Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies, along with the important details you'll need to snag your own package.