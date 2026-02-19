Review: Marvel Oreo Stuf Of Doom Cookies Have Taken Us Captive, And We're All For It

The new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies are the latest, fourth addition to the ongoing release of superhero-themed Oreo cookies. The Oreo brand gave customers a taste of the first three Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookies in early February, with each cookie stamped with one of 32 Marvel imprints on the surface of the wafer. The saga now continues as Doctor Doom, apparently, intercepts the latest Marvel Oreo pack in order to impose his spiteful vengeance on any cookie fan brave enough to consume them.

As someone who loves most Oreo flavors (especially the Oreo Reeses and Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos), I must admit, I was curious about the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies. With such a nefarious character gracing the exterior of this "corrupted" package, I was curious as to how its flavor would translate. Would the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies slay the taste buds of ravenous consumers the way Doctor Doom intends, or will his wicked plot fail? There's only one way to find out! Join me on my thrilling journey to review the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies.