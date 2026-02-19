Review: Marvel Oreo Stuf Of Doom Cookies Have Taken Us Captive, And We're All For It
The new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies are the latest, fourth addition to the ongoing release of superhero-themed Oreo cookies. The Oreo brand gave customers a taste of the first three Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookies in early February, with each cookie stamped with one of 32 Marvel imprints on the surface of the wafer. The saga now continues as Doctor Doom, apparently, intercepts the latest Marvel Oreo pack in order to impose his spiteful vengeance on any cookie fan brave enough to consume them.
As someone who loves most Oreo flavors (especially the Oreo Reeses and Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos), I must admit, I was curious about the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies. With such a nefarious character gracing the exterior of this "corrupted" package, I was curious as to how its flavor would translate. Would the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies slay the taste buds of ravenous consumers the way Doctor Doom intends, or will his wicked plot fail? There's only one way to find out! Join me on my thrilling journey to review the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies.
What are the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies?
As previously noted, the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies are the fourth installment from the Oreo and Marvel collaboration. As the name would imply, these cookies are different from the rest — unlike the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookies, which only features traditional Oreo flavor, Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies are described by the Oreo brand as having the distinct taste of graham crackers and marshmallows.
I'll admit, marshmallow and graham cracker isn't exactly the flavor I would associate with an Oreo corrupted by a villainous Marvel character; I also can't help but notice that the brand neglects to mention chocolate in its description, despite its obviously deep chocolate hue. Considering both the look and description of the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies, I went into my sampling assuming the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies would mimic the taste of s'mores.
Where and when can I find the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies on store shelves?
The new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies won't be released until early March, but don't worry; there are ways you can get your hands on them early. The official Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies release is March 2, 2026, at national retailers, though the villainous cookie pack is available for presale from February 23rd. Can't wait that long? According to Oreo, you can sign up for early access on the Oreo website.
Yet another way to sample the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies is to take part in the action-packed real-life experience happening under Brooklyn's Dumbo Archway beneath the Manhattan Bridge. This immersive customer experience happens on February 21, 2026, and promises Oreo fans a chance to step into the Oreo and Marvel collaboration in real-time, while granting them the chance to savor Doctor Doom's corrupted fourth pack flavor — if they dare!
How does the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies taste?
At this point, you're probably ready for the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies review — how, exactly, do these totally unique, Marvel-inspired cookies taste? Absolutely, delicious, that's how.
The new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies feature Oreo's signature original chocolate wafer, which acts as the perfect complement to its chocolatey inner creme. That's right — though Oreo markets its Stuf of Doom cookies as graham cracker and marshmallow-flavored, to me, the flavor registers more as marshmallow and chocolate, with a very heavy emphasis on chocolate. Doctor Doom would be pleased — Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies tasted so dangerously decadent that my mission to consume only two at a time was quickly aborted, resulting in a splitting headache.
There is, however, one aspect about Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies I didn't enjoy, and that's their supposed color-changing properties. The creme was so dark, there seemed to be no change in hue after being licked. I spoke with my in-house expert in cookieology (a.k.a my toothless 6-year-old daughter), who informed me that her tongue did, in fact, turn green after consuming the cookies. I popped one in my mouth, looked in the mirror, and sure enough, my tongue had turned an alienesque green, though the creme itself remained the same hue. Sick!
Are the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies worth buying?
Yes, the new Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies are definitely worth buying. Though I wish the cookies offered the fun color-changing feature promised, their flavor was still wildly good, making this the most exciting pack out of the entire Oreo and Marvel collaboration series.
Do Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies taste as described? Not really, but that isn't the point. These cookies are scrumptiously rich in chocolate flavor, unlike a multitude of other chocolate-infused Oreo varieties I've tried. The smooth flavor of marshmallow in the background works to keep the cookies from coming off as too bitter, making Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies perfect in terms of balanced flavor.
All in all, though I found the lack of color-changing creme disappointing, I still recommend Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies. If you love chocolate, marshmallows, and green tongues, this is the Oreo for you. And though you could technically use these Oreos in recipes like 3-ingredient Oreo balls or a warm Oreo mug cake, I would recommend savoring these straight, with a creamy glass of ice-cold milk — or possibly a fruit smoothie.
Methodology
Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies were sent to me by the company for my unbiased review. Details provided in this article are subject to change.