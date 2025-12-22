Review: I Tried 4 Of The New Oreo Releases And Only 1 Is Worth Purchasing

I'll admit it — I'm not always big on sugary snacks. Still, there will always be a spot in my heart for virtually anything Oreo. From no-bake Oreo balls to two-ingredient Oreo mug cakes, these tiny sandwich cookies seem to make everything better. It is for this reason that I'm willing lay aside my typical dietary day-in-the-life to treat myself to a number of freshly released Oreo-infused treats. The brand is delivering several interesting options for fans to enjoy in the winter of 2025, both new and returning, and I'm setting out to review four of them: Oreo Muffins, Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake, Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache, and Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme.

Needless to say, this is quite the lineup, and being the self-proclaimed Oreo aficionado that I am, I'm curious if the snacks will taste as delicious as they seem. A quick note before getting started: Although some of these "new" releases are actually returning ones, keep in mind that I haven't sampled any of them in the past.

As always, the details mentioned in this post are as of the time of publication — any given details, including availability, are subject to change. With that, join me as I review four of Oreo's hot new 2025 winter releases.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.