Review: I Tried 4 Of The New Oreo Releases And Only 1 Is Worth Purchasing
I'll admit it — I'm not always big on sugary snacks. Still, there will always be a spot in my heart for virtually anything Oreo. From no-bake Oreo balls to two-ingredient Oreo mug cakes, these tiny sandwich cookies seem to make everything better. It is for this reason that I'm willing lay aside my typical dietary day-in-the-life to treat myself to a number of freshly released Oreo-infused treats. The brand is delivering several interesting options for fans to enjoy in the winter of 2025, both new and returning, and I'm setting out to review four of them: Oreo Muffins, Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake, Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache, and Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme.
Needless to say, this is quite the lineup, and being the self-proclaimed Oreo aficionado that I am, I'm curious if the snacks will taste as delicious as they seem. A quick note before getting started: Although some of these "new" releases are actually returning ones, keep in mind that I haven't sampled any of them in the past.
As always, the details mentioned in this post are as of the time of publication — any given details, including availability, are subject to change. With that, join me as I review four of Oreo's hot new 2025 winter releases.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What new Oreo releases are coming out in December 2025?
Oreo is releasing a slew of yummy treats between the months of December 2025 and January 2026, four of which include new Oreo Muffins, Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake, Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache, and Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme. Most of these treats are permanent additions to the Oreo portfolio, though it's unclear whether Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme will stick around as long as the rest. Other Oreo goodies you can expect to see hitting grocery store shelves include Oreo Cookie Dough, which was also released back in 2014, along with the return of the Oreo Reese's Cookie.
Before we dive into the review, let's take a closer look at the four 2025 Oreo snacks I'm sampling. The Oreo Muffins are chocolatey and studded with vanilla creme; I found them sold at my local Walmart for between $5 and $6 for nine in a pack. The Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes, priced around $5.59, are a continuation of Oreo Cakesters already sold in stores, only this time, it's gone vanilla and chock full of rainbow sprinkles, giving the sweet snack a very gleeful, child-like vibe.
The Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache, priced around $5.29, feature thinner chocolate wafers with chocolate ganache in place of the classic white icing. Last and somewhat least in my book is the Oreo Mini Chocolate Creme; these mini cookies are filled with chocolate cream instead of vanilla, making for an unexpected twist on an old favorite.
How do the new Oreo Muffins taste?
First on my list of winter 2025 Oreo snacks to review were the Oreo Muffins. Upon opening the package, I couldn't help but take note of the new Oreo Muffins' size and appearance; not only were they larger than I expected, but their glossy appearance reminded me of gas station snacks. These Oreo Muffins have the deep, intoxicating aroma of chocolate graced with a hint of chemicals — I could literally smell the additives in them, which was doubly confirmed by their painfully long ingredients list. And though the new Oreo Muffins were certainly moist and chocolatey, they still weren't what I felt they could have been.
There's nothing distinctly "Oreo" about these Oreo Muffins — they taste like any other mediocre snack you'd find at your local Sunoco. Despite the pools of vanilla creme on the top of each muffin, you couldn't really discern any of its iconic icing flavor — instead, I was met with a very flat, cocoa-like essence that was unworthy of my excitement.
They aren't gross — actually, out of the three chocolate Oreo options I tried, the Oreo Muffins are the only ones I halfway enjoyed. That doesn't mean the new Oreo Muffins are worth buying, though — I personally can't see myself adding them to my stash of snacks.
Do the new Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies taste good?
I couldn't wait to try Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies. I love ganache — it happens to be one of my favorite three-ingredient homemade sauces – and I love Oreos, so I couldn't fathom how the combination could ever go wrong. Imagine my surprise, then, when I realized that Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies taste simply awful and could never stand up to my ravenous chocolate cravings.
Coming in sleek and elegantly designed packaging, Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies are as slim as you'd expect. And though I quite like the cookie's slender profile, it also means you get more broken cookies per pack. When I opened the package, I was met with an unfamiliar scent — though chocolatey, it wasn't what I expected, leaving me to question if Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies would truly meet my expectations.
I'm not sure how it happened, but Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies miss the mark. The "ganache" smeared between each wafer literally tastes like chocolate chalk. It had a very unappetizing chemical flavor to it; I didn't want to take another bite. I even gave a sample to my fellow Oreo-lovin' soulmate (i.e., my husband) who, after taking a quick bite, immediately shot me a look of dissatisfaction. Needless to say, Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies are a hard pass, even for chocoholics like me.
What do the new Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes taste like?
The new Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes taste exactly as they sound — and that's a good thing. I honestly didn't have high hopes for these; they looked like Twinkies, which, for me, isn't a major selling point. Nevertheless, I went into it with an open mind — after all, I loved Pillsbury Confetti Cake as a child, so how bad could it be?
Interestingly enough, the new Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes ended up being my favorite new Oreo release of 2025. I had an entire box of them yet found myself brawling with family members over who was going to snag the last one. The new Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes aren't really "cakes" — they look like ice cream sandwiches with the outer layer being a cross between a cookie and cake. The inner cream almost looked whipped and had the delightful flavor of confetti cake all on its own.
After taking a bite of the new Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake, I was amazed — the flavor was spot on, and there were crunchy sprinkles in each bite. I didn't expect to love them as much as I did. The new Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes are definitely worth the buy!
Are the new Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme Cookies any good?
I suppose the new Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme Cookies are okay, but you won't find me rushing out to buy another pack anytime soon. After observing the snack in person, I found Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme Cookies to be "mini" indeed — they were so tiny, I actually had trouble imagining how people would utilize them.
After chucking a couple Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme Cookies in my mouth, I found myself growing annoyed — after enduring the underwhelming flavor of the past few chocolate-forward releases from Oreo, I at least hoped the minis would provide me with the kick of decadent chocolate I was craving. They didn't. And while not terrible, they certainly weren't bringing anything new or exciting to the table.
If I had to describe the flavor of the new Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme Cookie, I'd say they taste like regular Oreos, minus the vanilla creme. Imagine eating an Oreo smeared with icing whose flavor was identical to that of the chocolate wafer — such are the Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme Cookies. Sure, they're decent, but that doesn't mean I'd recommend them.
Oreo, I'm disappointed ...
After taste-testing four of the new 2025 winter releases from Oreo, I walked away feeling frustrated. Given so many promising options, I expected to be satisfied by most, if not all, Oreo options. Instead, I found myself with boxes of innovative and interesting Oreo-branded options that, by and large, tasted nothing like I expected them to. From the Oreo Muffin to the Oreo Thins Chocolate Ganache Cookies, most of the new 2025 Oreo snacks were nothing short of sheer disappointment.
That said, I do appreciate the Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cakes, and am happy to hear they are a permanent addition to the Oreo lineup. Though not something I'd normally purchase, the taste of the cream paired with the pleasing texture of the cookie-cake made for an unexpectedly delicious surprise in the midst of several subpar Oreo options. All in all, I'm a bit disgruntled after my experience, but oh well — until the next release!
Methodology
The four 2025 Oreo winter release items reviewed in this post were sent to me for my unbiased review, and I tasted them all to see if they met my expectations. All thoughts expressed in this review are my own; prices and availability are subject to change.