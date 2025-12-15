Oreo Is Taking On The Bakery Aisle With A Brand New Breakfast Treat

Oreo Muffins, Cakesters Confetti Cake, Thins Chocolate Ganache, Minis Chocolate Creme, and Cookie Dough treats will all be available this month. Oreo Minis Peanut Butter, Golden Oreo Minis, and the return of the Oreo Reese's Cookie will hit shelves in January 2026. If you're excited to try the new Oreo Muffins for breakfast, but want to reduce your sugar consumption the rest of the day, the cookie company also recently announced it is releasing its first zero-sugar products in January 2026.

Two cookies will get the sugar-free treatment — the original version and its Double Stuf counterpart. They won't be sweetened with the common artificial ingredient, aspartame, however. Instead, the cookies will contain sugar alternatives like polydextrose, maltitol, sucralose, and other fun-to-pronounce substitutes. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but go easy on how many you eat since large quantities of artificial sweeteners can potentially cause laxative-like side effects, which is no fun.

Whether it's Oreo Muffins or some of the other new products available at supermarkets this month and in 2026, Oreo is finding different ways to sneak its way into your day. You can even use some of these new products to create your own food masterpieces, like these no-bake Oreo balls. Just don't forget to keep some milk handy at all times.