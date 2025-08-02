We Tried Oreo Reese's Cookie And Reese's Oreo Cup And There's One Clear Winner
Two brands have teamed up to create two new snacks. Oreo Reese's Cookies and Reese's Oreo Cups are certainly unique and mildly perplexing new releases. I'm a die-hard Oreo fan (Oreo mug cake, anyone?). And Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? I'm so down. Still, when it comes to the thought of combining the two treats, I'm admittedly on the fence. There's no shortage of wild recipes on social media conjured up by avid fans seeking to fuse the two beloved flavors in unexpected ways.
According to Michelle Deignan, Vice President of the Oreo brand in the U.S., the cookie maker is taking note and answering those insatiable cravings by partnering with Reese's to promote this one-of-a-kind mash-up. "As a 110-plus-year-old brand, we're constantly looking for ways to disrupt the snacking market," Deignan explains in a joint news release. "What better way to show our fans we listen to their evolving snacking needs than to partner with the Reese's brand to deliver the collab of their dreams."
So, how do the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup taste? Stick around to find out. I've got both new treats in hand, and I'm ready to deliver my honest review. Aside from my unbiased opinion, I'll also get you the info about Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup you're itching to know, including what the snacks are comprised of, when they'll be released, and, of course, how each one tastes. Join me as I dish up the sweet details on the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup and whether or not I believe they are worth the buy.
What are the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup?
As mentioned, Oreo and Reese's brands have teamed up to release two new treats for fans to indulge in. The two snacks are very different in terms of composition and flavor, and as such, I was interested to see how the brands would execute such a daring task in a way that's both tasty and unique. By description, the Oreo Reese's Cookie features the same signature chocolate cookie Oreo is known for but is filled with Reese's peanut butter creme flecked with Oreo cookie crumbs in place of the traditional vanilla filling we all know and love.
The Reese's Oreo Cup, on the other hand, will also feature a peanut butter creme filling with Oreo cookie crumbs and will be enveloped in the brand's signature milk chocolate and a white creme outer shell, delivering a similar Reese's Cup in terms of its makeup, but with non-traditional Oreo-infused flavor for fans to enjoy.
Dan Mohnshine, Vice President of U.S. Confection Marketing of The Hershey Company, has high hopes for the popularity of both the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup. He states in the news release: "When we heard the incredible demand for a Reese's and Oreo mash-up, we knew we had to make magic happen. This isn't just another product launch — it's two legendary brands coming together to create something absolutely unprecedented that'll blow minds and taste buds everywhere."
When will Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup get released and where will they be sold?
Both Oreo Reese's Cookies and Reese's Oreo Cups will be officially released in September 2025. Fans can sign up for early access to Reese's Oreo Cups on the Hershey's Store website and for the Oreo Reese's Cookies on the Oreo website, according to the press release. Both treats will be available for presale starting August 18.
So, where will the dynamic duo be sold? Given the nationwide availability, it appears the Reese's Oreo Cup will be offered wherever traditional Reese's cups are sold. Reese's Oreo Cup will come in King Size, Standard Size, and Miniature Cup varieties. This variety is a permanent addition to the Reese's lineup, according to the company. Conversely, Oreo Reese's Cookies will also presumably be available at retailers where the original Oreo cookies are sold, though they will remain on store shelves only while supplies last. Thankfully, Oreo Reese's Cookies will return to store shelves in January 2026 as part of the Oreo brand's portfolio.
With those details out of the way, only one question remains: Will the Oreo Reese's Cookie and the Reese's Oreo Cup live up to expectations in texture and flavor? There's only one way to find out.
How does the Oreo Reese's Cookie taste?
I went into my sampling of the Oreo Reese's Cookie with high expectations, and the intoxicating aroma of the freshly opened package lured me in. It smelled strongly of a high-quality, decadent peanut butter, which was just as I expected. I took a bite and was instantly hooked — the Oreo Reese's Cookie was infused with tons of delicious peanut buttery flavor, further accentuated by the crispness of its outer chocolate cookie shell. I thought the brands executed the marriage of both Oreos and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups perfectly in the Oreo Reese's Cookie, with neither the chocolate nor peanut butter flavor overpowering the other.
It's the perfect option for satisfying your peanut butter cravings. That said, the Oreo Reese's Cookie definitely leans more on the Reese Cup side, given that the peanut butter flavor is the most dominant. Still, it should be noted that the cookie doesn't taste exactly like Reese's; I'd describe it as similar to a peanut butter cookie infused with just the right amount of chocolate. And given that peanut butter cookies are one of my favorite desserts (second only to the perfect chocolate chip cookie, of course), I'd say that the Oreo Reese's Cookie is a total winner –- it was hard to stop at one!
How does the Reese's Oreo Cup taste?
As for the Reese's Oreo Cup, I wasn't as impressed; the balancing of the two classic flavors didn't translate as well in this form. As previously noted, the Reese's Oreo Cup comes with a dual-flavored milk chocolate and white creme outer shell, which, for me, is where the problem lies. I didn't like the taste of the white creme, and it just so happens to be the overarching flavor. Though typically tolerable when encompassed in a rich dark chocolate Oreo cookie, here the creme flavor was front and center, overpowering the peanut butter and milk chocolate ingredients that accompanied it. The result was a muddled mixture of flavors that I found both confusing and unpalatable.
Despite not loving the Reese's Oreo Cup, there was at least one aspect of the candy that I enjoyed, and that's the Oreo cookie crumbs embedded in its peanut butter middle. I didn't expect it, but these "crumbs" (also the star ingredient in no-bake Oreo balls) were decently sized and gave a crispy texture to the Reese Cup that's not usually present. Still, because the white creme flavor was so robust, I couldn't help but feel a residual sting of sadness at the overall disappointing combination of flavors in the Reese's Oreo Cup.
Between Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup, One True Winner Emerges
All in all, the Oreo Reese's Cookie was by far my favorite of the two new snacks, making it the second flavor from Oreo (with the other being Oreo's Salted Pretzel) I've fallen head over heels for this year. The Oreo Reese's Cookie featured the perfect blend of peanut butter and chocolate flavor, and the irresistibly crispy outer cookie that encapsulated it all was nothing short of amazing. By comparison, the Reese's Oreo Cup didn't quite do it for me; though the cookie crumbs added a lovely textural contrast, I didn't appreciate how white creme-forward it was.
Both the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup put a fresh new spin on two beloved classics, and I genuinely enjoyed sampling each. Though I favored the Oreo Reese's Cookie over the Reese's Oreo Cup, both were refreshingly different, and I appreciate the effort put forth by both brands to come up with something innovative yet satisfyingly familiar for our taste buds to enjoy.
Methodology
Oreo Reese's Cookies and Reese's Oreo Cups were provided in exchange for my honest review. This in no way influenced my opinion of the treats; all thoughts expressed are my own. As always, pricing and availability for these new snacks may vary.