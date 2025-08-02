We Tried Oreo Reese's Cookie And Reese's Oreo Cup And There's One Clear Winner

Two brands have teamed up to create two new snacks. Oreo Reese's Cookies and Reese's Oreo Cups are certainly unique and mildly perplexing new releases. I'm a die-hard Oreo fan (Oreo mug cake, anyone?). And Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? I'm so down. Still, when it comes to the thought of combining the two treats, I'm admittedly on the fence. There's no shortage of wild recipes on social media conjured up by avid fans seeking to fuse the two beloved flavors in unexpected ways.

According to Michelle Deignan, Vice President of the Oreo brand in the U.S., the cookie maker is taking note and answering those insatiable cravings by partnering with Reese's to promote this one-of-a-kind mash-up. "As a 110-plus-year-old brand, we're constantly looking for ways to disrupt the snacking market," Deignan explains in a joint news release. "What better way to show our fans we listen to their evolving snacking needs than to partner with the Reese's brand to deliver the collab of their dreams."

So, how do the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup taste? Stick around to find out. I've got both new treats in hand, and I'm ready to deliver my honest review. Aside from my unbiased opinion, I'll also get you the info about Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup you're itching to know, including what the snacks are comprised of, when they'll be released, and, of course, how each one tastes. Join me as I dish up the sweet details on the Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup and whether or not I believe they are worth the buy.