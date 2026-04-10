Review: Even The Best Cereal Ever Made Couldn't Pull Off Soda For Breakfast
Cinnamon Toast Crunch and root beer? Yep, you read it correctly. General Mills has released its fair share of interesting products, including its mind-boggling Cinnamon Toast Crunch Totino's pizza cereal back in 2025. However, this soda-flavored rendition of the classic throwback breakfast grab is certainly among the most peculiar yet.
Set to release this summer, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float is one of four new cereal options to hit store shelves this upcoming season. General Mills describes the cereal as combining the classic flavor of "Cinnadust" (which also happens to taste fantastic on toast) with the creamy, distinct taste of a root beer float to produce a unique breakfast cereal for all to enjoy.
Though I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch and absolutely adore root beer floats (or any kind of float, for that matter), I have trouble wrapping my mind around the idea of the two flavors combined. I mean, I can't really see myself putting cinnamon in a root beer float in the first place, and I certainly can't imagine what the flavor of root beer float might taste like in my breakfast bowl. So, how does this flavor mashup really taste? Join me as I embark upon a uniquely flavored breakfast cereal journey to discover whether or not Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal is truly worth buying.
Methodology
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal was sent to me by the company for my honest opinion and unbiased review. I judged the product on its taste, texture, and how it compared to traditional Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The thoughts and opinions expressed in this article are my own; as always, availability, pricing, and other details mentioned in this article are subject to change.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How does Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal taste?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal tastes like I thought it would — downright weird. Though I hold both the original cereal and store-bought root beer near and dear to my heart, I had a gut feeling this matchup wouldn't work well. As soon as I opened the package, my nostrils were hit with the odd scent of cinnamon sugar and artificial root beer, and, unfortunately, things only got worse from there.
The central issue with this soda-inspired breakfast treat is that it fails to make root beer the primary flavor. The cinnamon in the cereal is just as potent as the root beer, if not more so. This wouldn't be an issue if the two flavors complemented one another — an equal representation of the two harmonious flavors would be welcome. As it stands, cinnamon and root beer are not complementary, or at least aren't to me, and thus, don't translate well, especially when offered in the form of crisped cereal.
How does it compare to the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal doesn't hold a candle to the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch in terms of flavor. The clashing taste of cinnamon and root beer in the latest offering was exceedingly unpleasant. That said, one thing I did enjoy about the flavor mashup breakfast cereal was its texture. Like the original, it has a delightfully light and crispy crunch, perfect for sloshing around in a bowl of ice-cold milk (though it doesn't make the best cereal milk).
Note also that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal features virtually the same ingredients and nutrition facts as the original. In fact, it's unclear what ingredients were used to help the creamy dessert-inspired cereal achieve its soda-like flavor, as "natural flavor" is the only ingredient we can identify on the product label as being responsible for its taste. Nutritionally speaking, both cereals contain 12 grams of sugar, 170 calories, and 33 grams of carbohydrates per cup.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal failed to float my boat
My consensus is that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal wasn't anything too special, and, if I'm honest, was actually kind of gross. Though I knew the combination of cinnamon and root beer probably wouldn't be a good one, I didn't quite expect it to be as bad as it was. As both flavors clamor for the spotlight, the root beer float cereal delivers nothing more than a jumbled hodgepodge of flavors, rather than a single harmoniously enjoyable taste.
At least this latest cereal option retains the same crunch and general texture as the original, and there's very little change to nutrition facts or ingredients. Even so, I still don't think purchasing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal is totally worth it — though marketed as part of the brand's summertime lineup, you're probably better off enjoying your root beer apart from your cereal bowl this season.
When will Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal be available?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal is set to be released in June and is a limited-time offering. Though other cereals in the lineup are set to be released to retailers nationwide, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal will be the only one available exclusively at Walmart, according to the brand. Other summer-inspired cereals to join the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch on store shelves include Cheerios Birthday Cake, Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy, and Tropical Trix.
As far as pricing goes, official details concerning Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal have yet to be released. And while it may cost a little more than the original, it's also worth noting that other uniquely flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch options, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Peanut Butter and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry, can be enjoyed at the same price as the classic version.