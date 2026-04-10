Review: Even The Best Cereal Ever Made Couldn't Pull Off Soda For Breakfast

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and root beer? Yep, you read it correctly. General Mills has released its fair share of interesting products, including its mind-boggling Cinnamon Toast Crunch Totino's pizza cereal back in 2025. However, this soda-flavored rendition of the classic throwback breakfast grab is certainly among the most peculiar yet.

Set to release this summer, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float is one of four new cereal options to hit store shelves this upcoming season. General Mills describes the cereal as combining the classic flavor of "Cinnadust" (which also happens to taste fantastic on toast) with the creamy, distinct taste of a root beer float to produce a unique breakfast cereal for all to enjoy.

Though I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch and absolutely adore root beer floats (or any kind of float, for that matter), I have trouble wrapping my mind around the idea of the two flavors combined. I mean, I can't really see myself putting cinnamon in a root beer float in the first place, and I certainly can't imagine what the flavor of root beer float might taste like in my breakfast bowl. So, how does this flavor mashup really taste? Join me as I embark upon a uniquely flavored breakfast cereal journey to discover whether or not Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float cereal is truly worth buying.