The Cold War Frozen Treat That's Now A 4th Of July Staple

Ownership of the Bomb Pops brand has shifted around over the years. Originally part of the co-inventor's company, Merritt Foods, the Bomb Pops arsenal was eventually acquired by Wells Enterprises. Nowadays, these not-so-nuclear ice pops are manufactured in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells produces its massive stockpile of sugary, frozen desserts.

However, the ice pop industry once dealt with a cold war of its own: Near the end of the Cold War in 1989, the competing brand Popsicle released a line of ice pops called Firecrackers that were similarly colored, shaped, and flavored (cherry, white lemon, and blue raspberry). The Popsicle brand was created by the original inventor of the frozen treat, Frank Epperson, who sold the rights to the Joe Lowe Company. Eventually, Unilever acquired the Popsicle brand.

In 2014, tensions rose when Unilever sued Wells Enterprises over the allegations that a Bomb Pops box redesign looked too similar to Firecrackers — though Bomb Pops themselves were released decades before. After an exchange of legal battles, a détente was reached: Bomb Pops boxes could call the treat itself "the original," while Popsicle's Firecrackers could only claim that the company was the original maker of ice pops broadly.

Naturally, there are lots of different flavors of Bomb Pops, all of which go with the iconic three-color scheme. Besides the original, you've got Hawaiian Punch-flavored Bomb Pops and Nerds-flavored ones, sour-tasting "Extremes" flavors, and plenty of others. Here at The Takeout, we've carefully taste-tested and ranked these Bomb Pops; our verdict is that the red-hued Berry Burst has the best flavor explosion, and the Banana Fudge Bomb Pop is an odd misfire. Still, the red, white, and blue is considered the classic.