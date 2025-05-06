The Worst Bomb Pop Flavor Is An Odd Misfire

If someone told the 8-year old me that, one day, there would be more flavors of Bomb Pops than I had fingers, I would never have believed you. After all, what could top the original red, white, and blue frozen treat with its layered cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors? Between sugar-free varieties, creative flavor combos, and collaboration mashups, Bomb Pop choices now take up a significant section of grocery stores' freezer space.

If you're like me, you might be intrigued by some of these flavors, but may not be willing to purchase a whole box of each to find out if any of them stand up to the original. That's where we come in. The Takeout's resident ranker sampled 11 Bomb Pops and found the berry-forward Bomb Pop came out on top, the original ranked somewhere in the middle, and the worst flavor might have had more success as an ice cream than as a popsicle — The Banana Fudge Bomb Pop fizzled out flat.

The Banana Fudge Bomb Pop wasn't gross, it was just sort of weird. The popsicle features two layers of fudge-flavored frozen goodness with a banana flavored layer in the middle. Despite being made with milk, the fudge had an unsatisfying, watery flavor broken up by a layer of banana that had an overwhelmingly artificial flavor. The concept of banana and chocolate doesn't quite scream "refreshing" the way, for example, a watermelon or cherry ice pop does, anyway. All in all, if you're looking for a Bomb Pop to quench the heat of a summer day, any flavor besides Banana Fudge will do the trick.