The Delicious Reason You Should Be Freezing Banana Slices

At this point we've all probably heard of freezing bananas once they enter that speckled stage of ripeness where their flavor and texture is more ideal for use in baked goods (like in banana bread). But have you ever froze a perfectly yellow or slightly speckled banana and discovered it just hit different being frozen? As in, it became sweeter and creamier, almost resembling ice cream? The science behind this says it's because of bananas' starch content.

Just like with freezing other fruits and veggies, once the water inside the cells of the banana starts to freeze, the cells break open which then causes the other contents of the cell (like starch and enzymes) to be dispersed throughout the banana. After this happens, the enzymes begin converting the starch into naturally-occurring sugar.

Frozen bananas are a healthy snack for just about anyone, even babies and toddlers who are teething. Frozen banana slices act as a soother for their sore gums while the soft texture and bite-sized slices of the banana makes it easy for their little mouths to handle. What's more, nowadays there's tons of frozen banana recipes that can be found across social media, whether they're dipped in melted chocolate, drizzled with peanut butter, or blended-up to make a naturally sweetened frozen dessert known as, "nice cream." It's time to get over your banana hangups and start cooking.