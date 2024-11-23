The Reason Artificial Banana Flavoring Doesn't Taste Like The Real Deal

Bananas are among the most popular fruits globally and are beloved for their mild, creamy sweetness and the versatile ways you can use them in baking and cooking — we're even trying to turn the peels into bacon. However, anyone who has tasted artificially flavored banana products, from candy to ice cream, can agree on one thing: Artificial banana flavor tastes nothing like bananas — or does it? The distinct flavor profile you find in banana candy or banana-flavored drinks doesn't quite match the taste of a fresh banana you would get at the grocery store, or anywhere else for that matter. This leads many to wonder why banana flavor tastes so different from the real thing.

It turns out there's some fascinating science behind this taste discrepancy. Real bananas get their distinct flavor from a mix of chemical compounds, including isoamyl acetate, which is the primary ingredient in banana flavoring. Without the other compounds to balance the taste, you get the strong, instantly recognizable banana flavor that we all know (and some of us love.) This is similar to the reason why cherry flavor doesn't taste like cherries. Although it is rumored that artificial banana flavor is based on a historic banana variety that is no longer as common today — the Gros Michel — this story is actually a food myth. The science behind faux banana taste is a little more complicated than that.