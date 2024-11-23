The Reason Artificial Banana Flavoring Doesn't Taste Like The Real Deal
Bananas are among the most popular fruits globally and are beloved for their mild, creamy sweetness and the versatile ways you can use them in baking and cooking — we're even trying to turn the peels into bacon. However, anyone who has tasted artificially flavored banana products, from candy to ice cream, can agree on one thing: Artificial banana flavor tastes nothing like bananas — or does it? The distinct flavor profile you find in banana candy or banana-flavored drinks doesn't quite match the taste of a fresh banana you would get at the grocery store, or anywhere else for that matter. This leads many to wonder why banana flavor tastes so different from the real thing.
It turns out there's some fascinating science behind this taste discrepancy. Real bananas get their distinct flavor from a mix of chemical compounds, including isoamyl acetate, which is the primary ingredient in banana flavoring. Without the other compounds to balance the taste, you get the strong, instantly recognizable banana flavor that we all know (and some of us love.) This is similar to the reason why cherry flavor doesn't taste like cherries. Although it is rumored that artificial banana flavor is based on a historic banana variety that is no longer as common today — the Gros Michel — this story is actually a food myth. The science behind faux banana taste is a little more complicated than that.
Artificial banana flavor relies on one chemical compound
Isoamyl acetate, also referred to as banana oil, is a naturally occurring compound in fruit and other consumables, like alcoholic beverages. The myth of banana flavoring coming from the Gros Michel sprung up because the Gros Michel banana contains higher amounts of isoamyl acetate than the Cavendish banana, which is the most common banana type sold today. The Gros Michel was the predominant banana type available until the mid-20th century when it was nearly wiped out by disease and widely replaced with the Cavendish banana, which has a slightly different flavor profile. The high levels of isoamyl acetate in the more aromatic Gros Michel made them taste stronger and, to some, even more "banana-like" than the bananas available today.
Taste is a powerful trigger for memory and, for many, artificial banana flavor brings on waves of nostalgia. It recalls childhood sweets, banana-flavored candies, and those iconic, yellow banana popsicles. However, these memories are tied, not to fresh bananas, but to a different flavor altogether — one that is arguably more similar to the retro Gros Michel than the modern Cavendish. While the Gros Michel banana might be rare in today's produce section, part of its memory lives on.