11 Bomb Pop Flavors, Ranked

Growing up, I seemed to have a keen ear for the ice cream truck. Every week in the summer, it would make its way through our neighborhood, and I could typically hear it from several blocks away. With the first few notes of its happy little tune, I would run into my parents' room and gather coins from the tray my father kept extra change in for this specific purpose.

With my little sister in hand, we would carefully run out to the ice cream truck and choose our favorite, pushing the shiny quarters across the counter into the truck. Often, I would select a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, but was also known to choose a popsicle. In such instances, a go-to favorite of mine was none other than one of the best ice cream truck classics out there, the Bomb Pop. In those days, Bomb Pops were pretty limited in offerings, and it was pretty much the patriotic treat I was limited to. With freezer cases full of different flavors, those who enjoy Bomb Pops are spoiled for choice.

Today, I see the ice cream truck less frequently, but as a food writer, I also get to enjoy such activities as tasting my way through different popsicle flavors one right after another. Over the course of several afternoons, I endeavored to taste and rank the different varieties of Bomb Pop. You might know these popsicles as firecrackers, rocket pops, or even zoom lollies, depending on where you grew up, but to me, they've always been Bomb Pops, regardless of the flavor profile (of which there's an impressive number).