What Happened To Dairy Queen's StarKiss Treats?  

The apparent disappearance of Dairy Queen's StarKiss treats has struck fear into the hearts (and stomachs) of many. For those not in the know, StarKiss bars are star-shaped, fruity-flavored Dairy Queen novelty treats. Since debuting in the late-1970s, they've been offered in various flavors, including cherry, orange, and lemon-lime. Fans praise their sherbet-like texture, balanced sweetness, and refreshing taste. They're one of the lighter Dairy Queen menu items and provide a nice contrast to all those loaded Blizzard flavors.

Unfortunately for StarKiss lovers, the bars are increasingly difficult to find. They're not listed on Dairy Queen's national menu, and many Dairy Queen stores no longer sell the frozen confections. The good news is that StarKiss bars have not been completely discontinued. They're still available at some Dairy Queen locations in the patriotic stars-and-stripes variety, which combines cherry, watermelon, and blue raspberry flavors into one bar. You're especially likely to find them around the Fourth of July — they were even featured in a limited-edition Americana-inspired blizzard in 2018.

Because most Dairy Queen locations are individually operated franchises, there's a lot of product variation between stores. If you're craving a StarKiss bar, you'll want to check the online menu of your local joint to see if the treats are available.

