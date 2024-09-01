What Happened To Dairy Queen's StarKiss Treats?
The apparent disappearance of Dairy Queen's StarKiss treats has struck fear into the hearts (and stomachs) of many. For those not in the know, StarKiss bars are star-shaped, fruity-flavored Dairy Queen novelty treats. Since debuting in the late-1970s, they've been offered in various flavors, including cherry, orange, and lemon-lime. Fans praise their sherbet-like texture, balanced sweetness, and refreshing taste. They're one of the lighter Dairy Queen menu items and provide a nice contrast to all those loaded Blizzard flavors.
Unfortunately for StarKiss lovers, the bars are increasingly difficult to find. They're not listed on Dairy Queen's national menu, and many Dairy Queen stores no longer sell the frozen confections. The good news is that StarKiss bars have not been completely discontinued. They're still available at some Dairy Queen locations in the patriotic stars-and-stripes variety, which combines cherry, watermelon, and blue raspberry flavors into one bar. You're especially likely to find them around the Fourth of July — they were even featured in a limited-edition Americana-inspired blizzard in 2018.
Because most Dairy Queen locations are individually operated franchises, there's a lot of product variation between stores. If you're craving a StarKiss bar, you'll want to check the online menu of your local joint to see if the treats are available.
Why people love Dairy Queen's StarKiss Treats
It might seem like no biggie to lose what is essentially a fruit popsicle at Dairy Queen, an establishment that also sells Peanut Buster Parfaits. But the StarKiss treats hold a special place in the hearts of many Dairy Queen customers for several reasons. For those who grew up with them, the bars offer a nostalgic taste of childhood. It's like when Klondike discontinued Choco Tacos (RIP) — even if we hadn't eaten one in years, we were rightfully aggrieved.
Another reason Dairy Queen customers are upset about the decline of StarKiss bars is because they're one of the chain's few dairy-free and vegan items, and also serve as a great option for those with gluten sensitivity. Besides StarKiss bars, the only reliably dairy-free treats on Dairy Queen's menu are the Non-Dairy Dilly Bars and Misty Slush. In the restaurant's defense, "dairy" is in its name, but this is still a paltry selection of non-dairy options for such a major chain.
The future of Dairy Queen's StarKiss treats
It's unclear why Dairy Queen's StarKiss treats are disappearing from so many stores, but the most likely reason is that customers aren't ordering them. Understandably, franchisees inevitably stop offering unpopular products. And considering that they're competing with the likes of Oreo Cheesecake Blizzards, you can see how they might get overlooked by many customers.
Another possibility is that StarKiss bars are being phased out to make room for new menu items. With the debut of Non-Dairy Dilly Bars in 2020, Dairy Queen signaled a willingness to venture further into the increasingly delicious world of non-dairy frozen desserts. Perhaps the decline of StarKiss treats is making way for the debut of a newer — dare I say better — dairy-free treat.
Although the StarKiss' light may be fading, they've not been completely discontinued. As of this writing and are still available at some Dairy Queen locations. If you're a devoted StarKiss lover and want to ensure your beloved treat sticks around, the best thing you can do is keep eating them.