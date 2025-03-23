Regional Sodas We Wish Were Available Everywhere

Carbonated soft drinks — otherwise known as soda or pop, depending on the region — are a huge business. In North America alone, the average person drinks almost 34 gallons that fizzy and sweet stuff per year, which adds up to more than $370 billion in annual sales. It's a market dominated by national and even global brands that have been around for more than a century, going beyond just mere beverages to reach iconic cultural status. Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Diet Coke, Sprite, 7-Up, Dr Pepper, and other household names are the refreshing, cloying, tangy, and effervescent giants in the field pretty much everywhere in the United States and Canada.

But the bubbly soft drink market is so vast and has been for so long that different companies have sprung up in the age of soda to cater to local markets and specific tastes. Throughout the U.S. and beyond, smaller regionally specific brands are local treasures, beloved by generations for providing tastefully unique sodas that give Coke, Pepsi, and the like a run for their money in their home states. As consumers clamor for craft soda, one may locate these drinks and brands at specialty beverage shops or online, but their retail footprint is for the most part confined to their point of origin and thereabouts. Here are the best and most interesting sodas, pops, and soft drinks endemic to just one region that we'd love to be on store shelves all over the country.