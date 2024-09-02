Why Faygo Soda Is The Go-To Drink Of Insane Clown Posse

Horrorcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse is possibly better known for their fan community than their music, despite multiple albums certified platinum and gold. Affectionately known as Juggalos, ICP lovers adorn themselves with Violent J's and Shaggy 2 Dope's black-and-white clown face paint and eagerly get showered with sprays of Faygo soda from the rappers as well as fellow concertgoers.

Like ICP, the Faygo brand was founded in Detroit, standing strong next to the city's other culinary icons, like its Detroit-style pizza and Sanders hot fudge. However, Faygo's integration into Juggalo lore was accidental. Fan forums note that Violent J, angered by hecklers at an early ICP concert, ended up chucking his open bottle of Faygo at the disrupters. The crowd went wild, and so Insane Clown Posse rolled with it at their shows, eventually deploying hundreds of open, shaken-up Faygo bottles at their fans during "Faygo Showers."

In an interview with Vulture, author and noted ICP historian Nathan Rabin posits that Juggalos love Faygo not just because both it and the band hail from the Motor City, but also because it's emblematic of ICP's culture of embracing low-income living. Eventually, they embraced their rough lifestyle as a badge of honor. "Part of the whole aesthetic of ICP ... is to romanticize being broke and to romanticize being poor and to romanticize just barely getting by," Rabin said. "The whole embrace of Faygo is fetishizing things that are cheap."

