The Flavor Of Big Red Soda Is Not At All What We Were Guessing

Big Red soda is unforgettable upon the first incredibly sweet sip. Once you're done surfing that sugary wave, though, how would you define the flavor of Big Red? When the soft drink was first introduced in 1937, it was known as Sun Tang Red Cream Soda — but Big Red tastes like no other cream soda on the market. The addition of lemon and orange oils to the traditional vanilla flavor of cream soda gives Big Red its unique profile.

Big Red itself has been coy about what it's supposed to taste like since shortening its name in the 1960s. Currently, its official website encourages visitors to "try all of our deliciously different flavors," including its sibling Big Blue, but doesn't elaborate on what those taste like. Communications are outsourced to Keurig Dr. Pepper, which has a minority stake in Big Red. Dr. Pepper and Big Red have a lot in common: both sodas originated in Waco, TX, and Dr. Pepper's actual flavor is a mystery, too.