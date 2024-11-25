Cheerwine: The Southern Drink That Was Invented For A Not-So-Sweet Reason

Any southerner worth their salt knows (or at least thinks they know) all about Cheerwine. Most will tell you it's a cherry-based soft drink made in North Carolina. A further astute few know that the "wine" in the name comes from the color, not because it ever had psychoactive substances (unlike Coca Cola which did indeed have cocaine, or the lesser known connection between 7UP and lithium). But the origins of Cheerwine are quite a bit less cheery than its fruity effervescence might otherwise imply.

Necessity is often the mother of invention, and that was certainly the case of Cheerwine's invention during the sugar shortages of the First World War. Disrupted supply chains, the embroilment of beet-producing nations in Western Europe, and soaring demand for sugar as a preservative in military rations all made refined sugar a scarce commodity. As a result of wartime shortages, the U.S. Food Administration promoted food conservation through alternate diets (this is where "Meatless Mondays" come from) and ingredient substitutions.

Perceiving a gap in the market, Cheerwine founder LD Peeler of Salisbury, North Carolina sought to break into the soft drink business despite the sugar shortage which had driven so much of his competition out of business. He found his competitive edge among the wares of a St. Louis-based flavor salesman, who presented an almond-oil based syrup that tasted like cherry in 1917. This concoction was super sweet without a massive input of raw sugar.

Cheerwine proved a hit throughout the Piedmont region of North and South Carolina, and has endured as a regional staple for over a century since. Peeler's family maintains control of the company today, with their flagship drink enduring both the Great Depression and a virtual monopoly by Coca Cola.