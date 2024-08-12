Did The Real Life Chef Boyardee Really Cook For A President?

Chef Boyardee is a name synonymous with inexpensive canned food. With commercials dating back to the 1950s boasting about meal kits cheaper than groceries, it's hard not to have the best and worst Chef Boyardee products branded into memory. As a child, I truly believed these meals with the little chef on the can were top-tier culinary masterpieces. I never gave the identity of the chef a second thought.

Advertisement

It turns out that Ettore Boiardi (anglicized Hector Boyardee) is Chef Boyardee and the man on the label. His life was unique long before his meals hit the shelves, though a piece of his story remains a little clouded. A common event in the telling of Boiardi's life is that in 1915, while working for the Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia, he oversaw the catering of a very high-profile wedding reception — the second wedding of President Woodrow Wilson. A moment like that would be a major noteworthy event in anyone's life, so much so that the story is featured on the official Chef Boyardee website.

Boiardi catering such a high-profile event is certainly something to be expected from such a household name. The only issue is President Woodrow Wilson's second wedding wasn't high-profile. So did Boiardi, the man behind the can, really cook for a president?

Advertisement