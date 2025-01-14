14 Discontinued Wonka Candies We're Probably Never Getting Back

Willy Wonka, the winsome, kooky, and imagination-powered candy-maker and chocolatier introduced in Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and portrayed in film adaptations by Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp, and Timothée Chalamet, is not real. But Wonka candies, even ones suggested in the novel and the movies, are. In the early 1970s, Quaker Oats launched a Willy Wonka branded candy brand that capitalized on the popularity of the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" movie. There's no need to instruct the public on how to eat candy, but many of those products captured the whimsy and fun of fictional Wonka products and became food and cultural touchstones for a generation.

As the rights to the Wonka name and its portfolio of products have changed owners over the decades, exactly what candies it makes and sells has changed, too. The result is that plenty of once popular and very fondly remembered Wonka candies ended production, disappeared from stores, and exist only in memory. In a world where even New Coke can come back for a tie-in, and powerful nostalgia might be the seasoning our cooking needs, these Wonka candies of yore probably won't come back — they're discontinued and long gone.