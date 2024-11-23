The Fruity Drink That Was Originally Created To Be An Ice Cream Topping

Ice cream can be topped with just about anything and fruity toppings added to your favorite ice cream can add a pleasing bite and mouthfeel. Did you know that one of your favorite childhood drinks was originally invented to pour over ice cream?

That's right. Hawaiian Punch, the deliciously fruity drink you probably have stashed away in your pantry, was first created to be a fruity ice cream topping. With the ever-growing popularity of adding fizzy sodas to fast food ice cream, a Hawaiian Punch + ice cream combo is a retro treat you owe it to yourself to try.

Hawaiian Punch was invented in 1934 by a trio of fellas — Tom Yates, A.W. Leo, and Ralph Harrison — in California, who combined five different fruit juices to create "Leo's Hawaiian Punch." This fruity syrup was sold to soda fountains, ice cream makers, and restaurants and the mixture — made with real fruits shipped from Hawaii — gave customers a delicious tropical flavor to pour over their ice cream.

Eventually, customers found Leo's Hawaiian Punch + water made a heckuva delicious drink, and bottles of Hawaiian Punch concentrate started being offered in grocery stores. By the 1950s, Hawaiian Punch (dropping Leo's from the name) became a national brand, firmly entrenched in the minds and stomachs of American consumers.