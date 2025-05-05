The Best Bomb Pop Is A Flavor Explosion
Bomb Pops are one of the classic flavors of summer that come in a ton of varieties from banana fudge, Nerds, to the classic red, white, and blue combination. Takeout contributor Dani Zoeller recently took one for the team and tried 11 Bomb Pop flavors and ranked them, with one emerging as the clear victor. Interestingly enough, the one with the patriotic colors wasn't the leading choice, and in fact, landed squarely in fifth place. (That's a big upset!)
Our favorite Bomb Pop flavor was actually ones with shades of pink, red, and purple — try guessing which it might have been. It ended up being Berry Burst, which has raspberry, cherry, and strawberry flavor layers. Those of you who are fans of red Starburst or cherry-flavored Slurpees will likely get a kick out of this one, and Berry Burst is our top pick for your next summer picnic. Although I can't imagine it'd hurt to pick up a box of the classic ones too.
One of the best parts about Berry Burst Bomb Pops are their distinct layers of flavor
It's one thing if a Bomb Pop all melds together into a single homogenous boring experience, but there's a reason why these pops are particularly good. Zoeller writes, "all three berry flavors were uniquely flavored. This is especially important in a berry-flavored anything because otherwise you end up with an amalgamation of berry flavors that make it very difficult to determine any kind of real flavor."
So the differentiation in flavors makes the pop fun to eat from top to bottom, whereas if it were taken in another direction, the whole thing could have been boring and one-note. That's also why boldly-flavored pops followed afterwards in the ranking, with the inclusion of Super Sour Cherry Limeade and Super Sour Strawberry in a close run-up. But Berry Burst eked out the surprise win, which is a big deal when you're up against 10 other flavors in a ranking. Best part is, we don't have to wait until summer to pick these up.
