The Best Bomb Pop Is A Flavor Explosion

It's one thing if a Bomb Pop all melds together into a single homogenous boring experience, but there's a reason why these pops are particularly good. Zoeller writes, "all three berry flavors were uniquely flavored. This is especially important in a berry-flavored anything because otherwise you end up with an amalgamation of berry flavors that make it very difficult to determine any kind of real flavor."

So the differentiation in flavors makes the pop fun to eat from top to bottom, whereas if it were taken in another direction, the whole thing could have been boring and one-note. That's also why boldly-flavored pops followed afterwards in the ranking, with the inclusion of Super Sour Cherry Limeade and Super Sour Strawberry in a close run-up. But Berry Burst eked out the surprise win, which is a big deal when you're up against 10 other flavors in a ranking. Best part is, we don't have to wait until summer to pick these up.

