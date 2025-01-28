American Versions Of Food That Are Nothing Like The Original

The U.S. is one of the most diverse countries on the planet, so it's no surprise that its food scene is diverse, too. Most of the country's cities and towns are filled with restaurants serving food from all over the world. There are more than 10,000 Thai restaurants in the U.S., for example, more than 24,600 Chinese restaurants, and nearly 50,000 Mexican restaurants. And in and around these eateries, there are plenty of establishments serving American food, too.

Or are there? Today in the U.S., most restaurants and home cooks are serving up American versions of dishes that actually originated outside of the country, but with time, they have changed beyond recognition.

From chicken Parmesan to ketchup to french fries, America's versions of many world foods are not like the originals. Keep reading to find out more about the classic American dishes that didn't start their journeys in America at all.