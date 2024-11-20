The Creamy Ingredient You Need For Better Boxed Mac And Cheese

It's one thing to change the flavor of boxed mac and cheese. Everybody has their favorite method of jazzing up your average Kraft Blue Box, whether they use a few dashes of hot sauce or sprinkle in some garlic powder. It's another thing to change the texture: that smooth, pleasantly gloopy emulsification that we remember from countless childhood bowls. Whether or not it's your favorite thing in the world, it just seems like it should feel a certain way in your mouth. If you're going to change it, you'd better have a good reason.

Well, here's one: Not only can you make the texture of boxed mac and cheese richer and creamier, but you can also add some extra cheesiness and tang. All you have to do is add a few hearty dollops of cream cheese, and you can turn the quickest of easy weekday dinners into a luxurious experience.