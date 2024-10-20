How To Add Umami Flavor To Boxed Mac And Cheese

If you're craving a simple meal at the end of a long day, you can't go wrong with a piping-hot bowl of boxed mac and cheese. It's the perfect comfort food at any age and it's ready within minutes. But if you're getting tired of the same old, same old with your mac and cheese, a splash of fish sauce is the secret ingredient you need to give this classic favorite a pleasing punch of umami flavor.

For the uninitiated, umami means "pleasant savory taste" and gives dishes a tasty, meaty, straight-up savory flavor that turns even the plainest of dishes into flavorful entrees of deliciousness. Seafood is one of many foods that's packed with umami flavor it can also be found in mushrooms, tomatoes, and certain kinds of cheese.

By adding fish sauce to your comfort food fave – you only need a teaspoon — is an explosion of flavor that will change the way you view mac and cheese. Even if you regularly add hot sauce, pepper, or even ranch dressing to doctor up your mac and cheese, fish sauce is an addition that's in a league of its own.