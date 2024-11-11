For Ultra-Creamy Mac And Cheese, Add Evaporated Milk

Evaporated milk is an ingredient that's often overlooked until you're about to bake a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Even then, you're likely waiting until the last possible moment to place that grocery order. Evaporated milk is a deliciously versatile product, and one you need to start mixing into your mac and cheese for the creamiest sauce imaginable. Adding evaporated milk to various dishes is another one of those kitchen tips that helps the cheese sauce maintain a consistent texture while maintaining the nutritional value of the milk. It has a higher nutrient concentration than standard cow's milk, while also acting as an emulsifier which prevents the cheese from coming out too lumpy or separating while cooking.

Don't get evaporated milk confused with condensed milk though, they are not one in the same and aren't as interchangeable as one might think; despite being similar products. Condensed milk is sweetened, making it a solid addition to sweet treats like homemade pumpkin cold foam. For mac and cheese though, you'll want to stick with unsweetened, evaporated milk.