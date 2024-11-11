For Ultra-Creamy Mac And Cheese, Add Evaporated Milk
Evaporated milk is an ingredient that's often overlooked until you're about to bake a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Even then, you're likely waiting until the last possible moment to place that grocery order. Evaporated milk is a deliciously versatile product, and one you need to start mixing into your mac and cheese for the creamiest sauce imaginable. Adding evaporated milk to various dishes is another one of those kitchen tips that helps the cheese sauce maintain a consistent texture while maintaining the nutritional value of the milk. It has a higher nutrient concentration than standard cow's milk, while also acting as an emulsifier which prevents the cheese from coming out too lumpy or separating while cooking.
Don't get evaporated milk confused with condensed milk though, they are not one in the same and aren't as interchangeable as one might think; despite being similar products. Condensed milk is sweetened, making it a solid addition to sweet treats like homemade pumpkin cold foam. For mac and cheese though, you'll want to stick with unsweetened, evaporated milk.
Why does evaporated milk work so well in mac and cheese?
Like other creams (such as half and half or heavy whipped cream), evaporated milk thins out cheese sauce. And yet, evaporated milk is very good at getting rid of lumps without altering the flavor significantly or making your mac and cheese too watery. To upgrade boxed mac and cheese, boil one part water and one-part evaporated milk with the suggested butter serving. Once it reaches a boil, add the noodles and cheese powder packet. Some people like to add some shredded cheese at the end, but that part is optional.
If you're making mac and cheese on the stove, mixing evaporated milk in after adding the cheese is the way to go. As for baked mac and cheese, you can add evaporated milk in with the noodles while boiling them or pour it over the top of the pan's mixture before letting it bake.
Whether you're cooking up boxed favorites or preparing the dish from scratch, mac and cheese requires a sauce with a perfect drip-to-stick ratio. Next time you make this classic side dish, try stirring in some evaporated milk and you'll quickly realize that your new mac and cheese recipe is good enough for date night.