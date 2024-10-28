What Types Of Apple Make The Best Pie?

Apple pie may symbolize many things — home, comfort, even patriotism (despite the fact that apple pie isn't as all-American as it's cracked up to be). One thing this dish will never be, though, is a symbol of unity. Sure, many people can agree that it's delicious, but not only do people argue about how to top it (cheese or no cheese? the debate rages on), but few bakers seem to agree on how to make it; starting with what apples to use. Some, including celebrity chef Ree Drummond, go for Granny Smiths, while others swear by Rhode Island Greenings. In the U.K., the Bramley is the Delia Smith-endorsed pie apple of choice. We asked food blogger Jerrelle Guy, author of the cookbook "Black Girl Baking", for her take on the issue and she gave us a more diplomatic answer. "Honestly," she said, "mixing a few different varieties gives the pie the best flavor and complexity."

Not just any apples are fit to go in a pie, however. "You want apples that are firm and hold their shape during baking," Guy told us, adding that she prefers to use some sweet ones and some tarter varieties for a better-balanced flavor. Her personal favorites are Braeburn, Honeycrisp, and Granny Smith; though she thinks Golden Delicious can also work. Not Red Delicious, though, since these apples tend to get mushy when baked. Macintosh and Fuji are also to be avoided since all three apples are on the softer side.