The Philadelphia Tavern Where The Founding Fathers Celebrated The First 4th Of July

Up until 1776, July 4 was just another date on the calendar. On that day, however, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, laying the groundwork for the original 13 colonies to transform into the United States of America. A year later, with the Revolutionary War entering its third year of fighting, a Philadelphia tavern hosted the very first Independence Day celebration. We're not sure what was on the menu at City Tavern in 1777, but it was undoubtedly a far cry from the backyard-charred hot dogs and hamburgers cooked for today's Fourth of July festivities. The libations likely didn't run to blue cocktails, either, although they may have included Philadelphia fish house punch. This colonial-era mixture of rum, brandy, lemon juice, sugar, and tea can still be found on the menu of another historic Pennsylvania tavern, Gettysburg's Dobbin House.

City Tavern was a fairly new establishment when it hosted the first-ever Fourth of July festivities, having opened just three and a half years earlier. The tavern's first incarnation lasted about 60 years. During this time, it notched up a number of other historic events, including a visit from Paul Revere and several from George Washington. A month after the inaugural Fourth of July party, it served as the Continental Army's headquarters for a few days. A decade later, the signers of the Constitution gathered there for dinner shortly after appending their names to the document. Unfortunately, an 1834 fire did serious damage to the tavern, and the remains were razed two decades later. The building that now bears the name was built in 1975 as a replica.