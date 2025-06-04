This Historic Pennsylvania House-Turned-Tavern Stood At The Forefront Of The Civil War

When you walk through the streets of historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, you'll see living proof that tragedy + time = tourist attraction. Many old buildings have been preserved or restored, so the millions of visitors the town receives each year can get a sense of how the town looked during the Civil War. One building that not only bore witness to the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863, but also played a significant role in the historic event, is the Dobbin House Tavern.

Dobbin House was built in 1776 to serve as both a private home and school, but by the 19th century, it was serving as a station along the Underground Railroad. In the aftermath of the battle that marked a major turning point in the Civil War, the house was used as a field hospital where both Union and Confederate troops were treated for their wounds. Some particularly gruesome accounts speak of amputated limbs being thrown out of windows onto the lawn, and the grass is said to have been bloodstained for years. Perhaps not surprisingly, Dobbin House features prominently in Gettysburg ghost tours as it's rumored to be visited by the spirits of soldiers, children, and a nurse.

Today's Dobbin House is a popular tourist attraction. It consists of two possibly haunted restaurants along with a banquet hall, bed and breakfast, and a gift shop. Interestingly, instead of embracing a Civil War theme like the rest of the town, it celebrates its colonial heritage, so staff are costumed accordingly.