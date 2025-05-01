The Colonial Era Dessert That Was Served At George Washington's Family Celebrations

He was the first president of the United States of America. He was the general who helped lead the American colonies to victory over the British. He's the face on the one dollar bill. George Washington has taken on such a mythic dimension that it can be difficult to remember that he was an actual guy who lived. He was a real, multifaceted person, one whose many merits were matched by deeply-rooted flaws, including his participation in two of America's original sins, slavery and Native American genocide. Hashing out his legacy is a complicated, heavy task best left to historians. So instead, we're going to talk about George Washington's favorite cake: a colonial concoction known as "Great Cake."

Unlike some other dessert-loving presidents, like Ronald Reagan and his jelly beans or Joe Biden and his ice cream, Washington didn't have much of a sweet tooth. He preferred simpler food, and when he wanted to indulge, he was more likely to eat fruit or nuts than a specially-prepared dessert. Still, he was a generous host, and he would often eat his wife Martha's specialty of Great Cake when entertaining. (Although it was Martha's recipe, the actual baking was done by slaves.)