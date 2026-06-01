McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Cups Are Rumored To Be Finally Making A Return
We can't say for sure that McDonald's Big Mac sauce is the secret to the iconic burger's success, but it certainly hasn't hurt. In 2023, for the first time, Big Mac sauce could be added to any McDonald's order with individual dipping cups, but they were only sold as a limited-time promotion. Now, according to an Instagram post from food influencer Snackolator, the cups are coming back.
In January, Snackolator announced on Facebook that McDonald's was considering a return of the sauce cups — the chain had begun testing the dipping sauce at a few Chicago locations. Apparently, the test run was a success. The chain will include individual cups of Big Mac sauce as part of its upcoming FIFA World Cup meal, which reportedly launches on June 9, but they'll also be available a la carte for the duration of the promotion. Previously, Big Mac sauce cups were only available at select locations through the McDonald's app. There's no word as to whether the re-released cups will be available for in-person diners, but keep an eye out for information on the FIFA World Cup meal to learn more.
How to get Big Mac sauce at any time
A few McDonald's patrons claimed that the individually packaged sauces aren't such a big deal. "Some locations will add sauce to a small cup," one Facebook user wrote. Another customer suggested adding Big Mac sauce to an item but asking for it on the side.
The Big Mac sauce cups are convenient, and they don't require any extra workarounds. Still, the promotion isn't giving fans what they really want: Big Mac sauce by the bottle. "At this point they need to just start selling it pre-packaged, like Chick-fil-A does with their sauce," one Instagram user wrote. While McDonald's did, briefly, sell bottles of the iconic sauce, many fans rely on dupes, like the McDonald's Big Mac copycat sauce you can grab at Walmart.
You can also make an approximation of the sauce at home. In 2022, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz broke down the process of making Big Mac sauce from scratch in a TikTok video. To make the sauce, Haracz combined mayonnaise, yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, white wine vinegar, granulated garlic, paprika, white pepper, and onion powder. Contrary to popular belief, there's no ketchup involved. It's your sauce, and you can make it how you want, though — no need to wait for special promotions.