McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Cups Are Rumored To Be Finally Making A Return

We can't say for sure that McDonald's Big Mac sauce is the secret to the iconic burger's success, but it certainly hasn't hurt. In 2023, for the first time, Big Mac sauce could be added to any McDonald's order with individual dipping cups, but they were only sold as a limited-time promotion. Now, according to an Instagram post from food influencer Snackolator, the cups are coming back.

In January, Snackolator announced on Facebook that McDonald's was considering a return of the sauce cups — the chain had begun testing the dipping sauce at a few Chicago locations. Apparently, the test run was a success. The chain will include individual cups of Big Mac sauce as part of its upcoming FIFA World Cup meal, which reportedly launches on June 9, but they'll also be available a la carte for the duration of the promotion. Previously, Big Mac sauce cups were only available at select locations through the McDonald's app. There's no word as to whether the re-released cups will be available for in-person diners, but keep an eye out for information on the FIFA World Cup meal to learn more.