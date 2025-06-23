The McDonald's Big Mac Copycat Sauce You Can Grab At Walmart
If you're a fan of McDonald's premier burger, the Big Mac, chances are you've wanted to enjoy its proprietary sauce from the comfort of your own home. While you can make a copycat Big Mac sauce at home, an even easier method is to buy Walmart's private-label version of the sauce.
Great Value secret sauce is considered by many (including former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz) to be the best copycat of Big Mac sauce available in stores. This is because its ingredients list is nearly identical to what's in McDonald's signature sauce. Instead of using pre-made mayo (a pillar of many copycats of the sauce currently online) the Walmart sauce is primarily made of soybean oil, pickle relish, water, egg yolks, and sugar; all of which are included in McDonald's original recipe. While the Great Value secret sauce tastes slightly sweeter than the original, its recipe is about as faithful a copycat as they come.
The sauce joins other popular copycats at Walmart, such as the knockoff Chick-fil-A sauce (known as Great Value Restaurant-Style Chicken Dipping Sauce) and Raising Cane's sauce (known as Great Value Chicken Finger Sauce). However, given the difficult nature of finding McDonald's branded Big Mac sauce in America compared to other fast food condiments, the Great Value sauce stands out the as likely the most useful of the bunch.
Ways to use Walmart's copycat Big Mac sauce at home
While the most obvious use of Great Value Secret Sauce is on homemade burgers, there are other possibilities beyond that. In fact, some fans have found that one of the best ways to use the sauce is actually as a dip for chicken. McDonald's briefly offered Big Mac sauce as a dipping sauce for its McNuggets. Fans who missed out on the opportunity can grab a bottle of this Walmart sauce and try it for themselves. With this in mind, you can make your own chicken to enjoy with the sauce or try out a delicious fast food mashup by purchasing Raising Cane's chicken and dipping it in the Great Value Secret Sauce.
There are other foods worth dipping into this copycat Big Mac sauce. Fried foods would work well, as the sauce possesses a similarly creamy texture to ranch dipping sauce and Thousand Island dressing but with an even more captivating flavor. French fries are the most obvious of these choices, but mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and fried pickles would provide a similarly tasty vehicle for the copycat Big Mac sauce. Furthermore, Great Value Secret Sauce would be a great dressing for burger salad bowls, as its taste is proven to work well with most of the ingredients involved in the recipe.