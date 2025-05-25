McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Vs Big Arch Sauce: What's The Actual Difference?

It's not often McDonald's tinkers with its core menu items, but it's quietly been testing new burgers in international locations. After all, one can't live on McCrispy chicken strips alone. One particular burger that's been tested in countries like Portugal and Canada is called the Big Arch. It's a hefty boy comprised of two quarter-pound patties, three slices of white cheese, a double attack of crispy and fresh slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and a new Big Arch sauce served on a sesame and poppyseed bun. The experimental product is clearly set up to feed those who want more than just a Big Mac.

The Big Arch sauce is what holds the proverbial room together. Though it might be easy to assume it's just Big Mac sauce, it's not. It's a formulation all its own, which makes it worth looking at a little more closely. Its ingredient list, based off of McDonald's Canada's website, include "Soybean oil and/or canola oil, Tomato concentrate, Water, Sugars (sugar/glucose-fructose, sugar), Vinegar, Liquid egg yolk, Salt, Mustard seed, Spices, Onion powder, Modified corn starch, Natural flavours, Garlic powder, Turmeric, Yeast, Xanthan gum, Propylene glycol alginate, Yeast extract, Extractives of turmeric."

Right off the bat, I can see one big thing that makes it different from Big Mac sauce, and that's the inclusion of tomato. That's a key component you won't find in Big Mac sauce, despite what some might already believe. But there's slightly more to it than that.