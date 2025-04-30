McDonald's New McCrispy Strips Don't Stand Out From The Fast Food Fried Chicken Flock

One of the pet peeves I've frequently heard that people have with Raising Cane's is that its breading is relatively unseasoned (that might be why you can buy Cane's sauce in 32-ounce soda cups). But in the case of the new McCrispy Strips, that's a non-issue. The breading on these strips is salty and full of black pepper, which ensures a naked bite isn't terribly boring. As you can see by the cross-section above, it's not a ton of breading, but rather a thin layer encrusting the strip of whole muscle breast meat.

The chicken itself isn't particularly interesting; it's not juicy, but it's also not dry. It's also a bit stringy and pulls apart in shreds sometimes rather than providing a clean bite. The McCrispy Strip is a far cry from a McNugget, that's for sure — a McNugget involves spongy emulsified meat in a tempura-style batter, while these are whole cuts of chicken breast that are coated in a more traditional fried chicken breading. If you're hoping McDonald's has reinvented the wheel, it hasn't. This isn't a particularly exciting product. But it's one that's sure to be reliable, and though I don't think this is going to land on anyone's top three, it provides McDonald's customers with an element of choice.

I am going to note that these tenders do feel pretty "sophisticated" in terms of their seasoning (if that's even the right word), so they don't appear to be positioned to appeal to children or young teenagers. But as Gen Z continues to grow into the workforce and starts spending its own money, I think McDonald's is playing the long game, as it's been noted that Gen Z strongly prefers chicken over other meat.