The Massive McDonald's Burger That's Only Available In Two Countries
Even despite their recent improvements in taste and quality, McDonald's burgers still have a notable problem: For some people, the Big Mac simply isn't big enough. While that may sound absurd to those of you with smaller stomachs, the two-patty item from McDonald's can sometimes underwhelm those of us with a much larger appetite. Outside of ordering a second serving of the signature burger, most are out of luck if they want an even bigger McDonald's meal.
Luckily, McDonald's is well aware of the small yet persistent demand for larger burgers and has expressed their plans to satisfy those desires in the coming years. However, if you want a bigger McDonald's item right now, there is a way to get your hands on one — if you live in Canada or Portugal.
The Big Arch, a new McDonald's burger currently only available in Canada and Portugal, is a mash-up between the Big Mac, the Quarter-Pounder, and the standard Double Cheeseburger. Adorned with Big Arch sauce, pickles, and both crispy onions and slivered onions, the Big Arch's most noteworthy feature is its two deliciously seasoned Quarter-Pounder patties that are separated only by pieces of semi-melted white cheese, all on a sesame and poppyseed bun. These attributes make the Big Arch a meat lover's dream burger, and luckily for McDonald's fans in the United States, the gargantuan burger could be arriving here at any time.
When will McDonald's Big Arch Burger come to the United States?
For as much as we would love for this to be an article breaking the news that the Big Arch has a U.S. release date, that is not the case; it is currently unclear when the giant burger will officially arrive in McDonald's home country. However, there is good reason to believe the Big Arch won't elude us for too long. Beyond various rumors saying that the Big Arch will debut in additional markets in the future, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has gone on record saying that the United States is on the list of countries that will receive a bigger burger option down the line. These two things have led many to believe it's quite likely that the Big Arch — or a version of it — could be on its way to McDonald's locations across the country.
This general feeling of optimism despite uncertainty shouldn't come as a surprise, as the burger only debuted in Portugal and Canada within the last few months and is far from a staple item at the restaurant yet. So, until the burger is announced for the U.S., the people of America's best bet is to travel to Canada to see what all the fuss is about.