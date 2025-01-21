The Massive McDonald's Burger That's Only Available In Two Countries

Even despite their recent improvements in taste and quality, McDonald's burgers still have a notable problem: For some people, the Big Mac simply isn't big enough. While that may sound absurd to those of you with smaller stomachs, the two-patty item from McDonald's can sometimes underwhelm those of us with a much larger appetite. Outside of ordering a second serving of the signature burger, most are out of luck if they want an even bigger McDonald's meal.

Luckily, McDonald's is well aware of the small yet persistent demand for larger burgers and has expressed their plans to satisfy those desires in the coming years. However, if you want a bigger McDonald's item right now, there is a way to get your hands on one — if you live in Canada or Portugal.

The Big Arch, a new McDonald's burger currently only available in Canada and Portugal, is a mash-up between the Big Mac, the Quarter-Pounder, and the standard Double Cheeseburger. Adorned with Big Arch sauce, pickles, and both crispy onions and slivered onions, the Big Arch's most noteworthy feature is its two deliciously seasoned Quarter-Pounder patties that are separated only by pieces of semi-melted white cheese, all on a sesame and poppyseed bun. These attributes make the Big Arch a meat lover's dream burger, and luckily for McDonald's fans in the United States, the gargantuan burger could be arriving here at any time.