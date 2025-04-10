Turns Out, America's Favorite Chain Restaurant Isn't McDonald's

When asked to name the biggest restaurant chain in the world today, some may think of their favorite coffee shop (Starbucks is the second biggest restaurant on Earth) — but most would correctly answer with McDonald's. However, when looking at popularity in terms of positive opinion rather than size, that couldn't be further from the truth. Stacker.com released a report on the most popular restaurant chains in America, according to YouGov data from July, August, and September 2024. In this analysis, instead of looking at a chain's number of locations or overall foot traffic, the highest-ranked restaurants gained traction due to a high approval score amongst consumers. Thus, rather than McDonald's, Starbucks, or even Subway topping the list, Dairy Queen nabbed the highest approval rating of any restaurant chain in America, with an average positive opinion score of 72%.

While this may be surprising to many — including us; Dairy Queen's soft serve is our least favorite fast food ice cream — it is seemingly indicative of a trend. Across the top ten most popular chains on the list, half of them — including four of the top five — specialize in desserts, be it cinnamon rolls, donuts, or ice cream. While Dairy Queen's top billing was unexpected, its sweet treats likely gave the chain an edge over others in the court of public opinion.