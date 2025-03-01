Our Least Favorite Fast Food Ice Cream Comes From A Chain Known For Its Sweets

Perhaps you haven't had ice cream from a fast food chain in a while. Those of us who regularly go to, say, McDonald's or Burger King usually do so for their burgers and fries. But if you're lucky enough to go when the ice cream machine is working, something about the sweet, creamy soft serve you get from those franchises hits different. That's why The Takeout wanted to know which of the four major chains to offer vanilla soft serve is the best — and, just as importantly, which is the worst. The answer, shockingly, is Dairy Queen.

When we tried and ranked the best fast food ice cream – sampling vanilla soft serve from McDonald's, Burger King, Sonic, and Dairy Queen — the casual observer might think that it wouldn't be a fair fight. While Dairy Queen serves a wide array of hot foods, including tacos in Texas, the fast food restaurant may be even more well-known for frozen desserts. Why wouldn't the home of the Blizzard lap the competition?

Simply put, we found it bland. It lacked the necessary creaminess and flavor, simply being soft and inoffensive. The Takeout's Lauren Harkawik said this: "It was like a cloud that wasn't quite cold enough. Furthermore, it [didn't] have the creaminess or the strong vanilla flavor I had hoped." Boring and basic, "Dairy Queen was not the winner by a long shot," Harkawik said.